Sophomore Carson Huedepohl scores 4 touchdowns as 2A No. 2 Williamsburg beats Benton

WILLIAMSBURG — Carson Huedepohl didn’t take the field with visions of a big performance.

Williamsburg’s sophomore running back was only focused on how he could contribute to the team’s success. He delivered on both accounts.

Huedepohl scored four touchdowns and helped Class 2A second-ranked Williamsburg to a 40-22 victory over Benton Community in a prep football game Friday night at Bob Murphy Stadium.

Huedepohl tallied two rushing scores, returned an interception for a TD and then added a receiving TD to ice the game in the fourth.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Huedepohl said. “I just come out to play for my team as hard as I can.”

The Raiders have had a run of impressive running backs, including Kaden Wetjen and Gage Hazen-Fabor in recent seasons. Huedepohl watched both of them in the Williamsburg backfield. He aspires to be the next big playmaker.

“I was always watching Wetjen,” Huedepohl said. “He is a great player. He was fast with the ball. Gage, too.”

Carson Huedepohl did a lot of work in a short amount of time, boosting the Raiders to a 13-0 lead. He found the end zone twice in the final 40 seconds of the first quarter.

The first was an 8-yard TD run, capping an eight-play, 63-yard drive for the game’s first score with 39 seconds left. Two plays later, he reached back to pick off a Colin Buch pass and returned it 25 yards for a TD as the opening quarter expired.

“Honestly, I was just covering my flats,” Huedepohl said. “He threw a bad ball, so I reached back, caught it and said I’m taking it to the house.”

Benton answered with two Buch 1-yard TD runs for a 14-13 lead before Williamsburg quarterback Levi Weldon scored on a 1-yard TD plunge in the final minute of the first half for a 20-14 edge at the break.

Williamsburg scored two lightning-quick TDs again to break things open. Huedepohl punched in from 4 yards out and then two plays later Riley Holt returned an interception 40 yards for a score.

The Raiders (2-0) are hard to stop once they start rolling.

“It seems like that’s been our recipe for the last few years,” Williamsburg Coach Curt Ritchie said. “We get rolling and going. We need to be more consistent.

“I’m really proud of the fight and the grit this team has shown the first two weeks.”

Huedepohl was on the receiving end of 28-yard TD pass from Weldon on fourth-and-4 with 2:43 left to cap the scoring. Huedepohl finished with 129 total yards, including 101 on the ground. Not bad for being limited at the end of Week 1.

“He’s just a young guy, figuring it out,” Ritchie said. “I think we know he can do a lot of things for us. He’s a very versatile player. We look forward to having him.”

Weldon passed for 159 yards with 96 to John Steinmetz.

Buch rushed for a third 1-yard run and a conversion in the fourth. He finished with 214 total yards with 175 through the air. Sam Wallace had 85 receiving yards for the Bobcats (1-1).

