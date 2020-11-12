Iowa high school football playoffs: Live stream, TV, schedule, score updates

The Iowa high school football playoffs shift to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls this week as the semifinal round kicks off Thursday with games in 8-Player and Class 3A.
Find live streams, score updates and complete coverage here throughout the day.
State football coverage
You can watch every semifinal game on the Iowa High School Sports Network, as well as various TV channels.
Thursday’s state football schedule
8-PLAYER SEMIFINALS
No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (10-0) vs. No. 5 Montezuma (10-0), 9 a.m.
No. 1 Don Bosco (9-0) vs. No. 8 Fremont-Mills (7-1), 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS
No. 2 Harlan (10-0) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-2), 4 p.m.
No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0) vs. No. 8 North Scott (7-1), 7:30 p.m.