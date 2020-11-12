Iowa high school football playoffs: Live stream, TV, schedule, score updates

The Iowa high school football playoffs shift to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls this week as the semifinal round kicks off Thursday with games in 8-Player and Class 3A.

Find live streams, score updates and complete coverage here throughout the day.

State football coverage

Watch state football live

You can watch every semifinal game on the Iowa High School Sports Network, as well as various TV channels.

Watch online: IHSSN.com

Watch on mobile: Download the Watch IHSSN app

• Android

• iOS

Watch via TV apps:

• Apple TV

• Amazon Fire TV

• Roku

Watch on cable TV:

• MC22 (Mediacom)

• Aureon

• Long Lines

• Premier Communications

Thursday’s state football schedule

8-PLAYER SEMIFINALS

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (10-0) vs. No. 5 Montezuma (10-0), 9 a.m.

No. 1 Don Bosco (9-0) vs. No. 8 Fremont-Mills (7-1), 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

No. 2 Harlan (10-0) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-2), 4 p.m.

No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0) vs. No. 8 North Scott (7-1), 7:30 p.m.

Live updates