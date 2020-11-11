CORONAVIRUS

Update: Iowa high school football semifinals attendance will be limited at UNI-Dome

2,400-fan limit is much more restrictive than what IHSAA was to allow Tuesday

Waukon fans cheer in a 2017 football game at the UNI-Dome. The Indians return for a 7:30 p.m. game Saturday, but the Dom
Waukon fans cheer in a 2017 football game at the UNI-Dome. The Indians return for a 7:30 p.m. game Saturday, but the Dome will be largely empty. The Iowa High School Athletic Association will allow 2,400 fane into the Dome for each semifinal game. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:27PM | Wed, November 11, 2020

Update: Iowa high school football semifinals attendance will be limite ...

02:24PM | Wed, November 11, 2020

Iowa City hospital swindled with N95 masks order, company head charged ...

02:08PM | Wed, November 11, 2020

More records for COVID-19 in Iowa: Near 5,000 cases, 1,200 hospitalize ...

07:34PM | Tue, November 10, 2020

Iowa high school football fans allowed at UNI-Dome, but they'll be spr ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR FALLS — After a Wednesday meeting with multiple agencies, the Iowa High School Athletic Association has decided to further restrict attendance at the state football semifinals, according to a document released to The Gazette.

Due to increased COVID-19 positivity rates in Black Hawk County, seating capacity is now limited to 2,400 per game, which is roughly 15-percent capacity of the UNI-Dome.

The decision was made after IHSAA officials met with representatives from UNI, Black Hawk County Public Health, the Iowa Department of Education and the governor’s office.

Fans must purchase tickets online, using a promotional code given to the schools. There will be no walkup sales at the Dome.

State football preview

Iowa high school football playoffs: A closer look at area semifinal games

Capsules for this week's Gazette area Iowa high school football semifinal games, all in the UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls.

Continue Reading

Wednesday’s news is more restrictive than Tuesday, when the governor’s office and the IHSAA considered the UNI-Dome an “outdoor venue” and that attendance could be capped around 7,000.

The semifinal series consists of 12 games — four each Thursday, Friday and Saturday — five of which contain Gazette-area teams.

Montezuma faces Remsen St. Mary’s at 9 a.m. Thursday in an 8-Player contest, then Cedar Rapids Xavier faces North Scott in a 3A battle at 7:30 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa City Regina tangles with Saint Ansgar in a Class A game at 9 a.m. Friday, then Saturday battles include Sigourney-Keota and Ida Grove OABCIG (1A, 12:30 p.m.) and Waukon and Monroe PCM (2A, 7:30).

The six championship games are Nov. 19-20. Information regarding ticket sales for next week’s finals will be determined Monday.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:27PM | Wed, November 11, 2020

Update: Iowa high school football semifinals attendance will be limite ...

02:24PM | Wed, November 11, 2020

Iowa City hospital swindled with N95 masks order, company head charged ...

02:08PM | Wed, November 11, 2020

More records for COVID-19 in Iowa: Near 5,000 cases, 1,200 hospitalize ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa City hospital swindled with N95 masks order, company head charged with fraud

More records for COVID-19 in Iowa: Near 5,000 cases, 1,200 hospitalized and over 200 in ICUs

Iowa high school football fans allowed at UNI-Dome, but they'll be spread out

Iowa City schools moving online starting Monday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

People at large gatherings must wear masks, Gov. Kim Reynolds orders

Iowa's COVID-19 positivity rates may be even higher than state says

Michigan man faces sex abuse charge in Johnson County

'Barely holding on by a thread;' Officials continue plea to wear masks, socially distance

Second recount ordered in close 2nd District election results

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe