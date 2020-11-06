Iowa high school football playoffs: Live streams, score updates for Friday's quarterfinal games

Trips to the UNI-Dome are on the line across the state Friday night as the Iowa high school football playoffs reach the quarterfinal round in each of the six classes.
Stay tuned for live updates, scores and more coverage here. And scroll down to find live stream links for most of the 23 games.
Also note: The Iowa High School Athletic Association will redraw brackets for the semifinals, so we won’t know those matchups immediately after the games but will post them once available.
Friday’s Iowa high school football playoff games
CLASS 4A
No. 5 Iowa City West (6-0) at No. 6 Pleasant Valley (9-0) — Watch Live
Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-3) at No. 1 Southeast Polk (8-0) — Watch Live
No. 3 Ankeny (8-1) at No. 4 Waukee (7-2) — Watch Live
CLASS 3A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (7-2) at No. 6 Webster City (9-0) — Watch Live
No. 7 Lewis Central (8-1) at No. 2 Harlan (9-0) — Watch Live
Grinnell (8-2) at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0) — Watch Live
No. 9 West Delaware (10-1) at No. 8 North Scott (6-1) — Watch Live ($)
CLASS 2A
No. 5 West Lyon (8-1) at No. 3 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (9-0) — Watch Live
No. 1 Monroe PCM (9-0) at No. 7 West Marshall (8-1) — Watch Live
West Liberty (6-2) at No. 9 Camanche (8-1)
No. 6 Solon (7-2) at No. 4 Waukon (7-1) — Watch Live
CLASS 1A
No. 8 West Sioux (7-2) at No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (9-0) — Watch Live
No. 7 South Central Calhoun (8-1) at No. 6 Southeast Valley (9-0)
No. 5 Underwood (9-1) at No. 2 Van Meter (9-0)
No. 10 Waterloo Columbus (8-1) at No. 3 Sigourney-Keota (9-0) — Watch Live
CLASS A
Council Bluffs St. Albert (7-2) at No. 6 Logan-Magnolia (8-1) — Watch Live ($)
No. 1 Grundy Center (9-0) at No. 9 West Hancock (9-1) — Watch Live
No. 8 Wapsie Valley (9-1) at No. 2 Iowa City Regina (8-1) — Watch Live
No. 5 MFL MarMac (9-1) at No. 3 Saint Ansgar (9-0) — Watch Live
8-PLAYER
No. 3 Audubon (8-0) at No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (9-0) — Watch Live
No. 4 Anita CAM (9-0) at No. 8 Fremont-Mills (6-1) — Watch Live ($)
No. 1 Don Bosco (8-0) at No. 10 Janesville (9-1)
No. 7 Easton Valley (9-1) at No. 5 Montezuma (9-0) — Watch Live
Valley-Dowling canceled
Friday's Class 4A quarterfinal game between West Des Moines Valley and No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling was canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the Valley program.
As a result, Dowling advances to the semifinals.
“I am heartbroken for the players, families, coaches and Valley fans, but we are very proud of all the team has accomplished this fall. Overall, we have to do what is safe for both our team and our opponents,” Valley athletics director Brad Rose said in a statement.
Dowling has won seven straight Class 4A state titles.
