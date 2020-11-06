Iowa high school football playoffs: Live streams, score updates for Friday's quarterfinal games

Trips to the UNI-Dome are on the line across the state Friday night as the Iowa high school football playoffs reach the quarterfinal round in each of the six classes.

Also note: The Iowa High School Athletic Association will redraw brackets for the semifinals, so we won’t know those matchups immediately after the games but will post them once available.

Friday’s Iowa high school football playoff games

CLASS 4A

No. 5 Iowa City West (6-0) at No. 6 Pleasant Valley (9-0) — Watch Live

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-3) at No. 1 Southeast Polk (8-0) — Watch Live

No. 3 Ankeny (8-1) at No. 4 Waukee (7-2) — Watch Live

CLASS 3A

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (7-2) at No. 6 Webster City (9-0) — Watch Live

No. 7 Lewis Central (8-1) at No. 2 Harlan (9-0) — Watch Live

Grinnell (8-2) at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0) — Watch Live

No. 9 West Delaware (10-1) at No. 8 North Scott (6-1) — Watch Live ($)

CLASS 2A

No. 5 West Lyon (8-1) at No. 3 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (9-0) — Watch Live

No. 1 Monroe PCM (9-0) at No. 7 West Marshall (8-1) — Watch Live

West Liberty (6-2) at No. 9 Camanche (8-1)

No. 6 Solon (7-2) at No. 4 Waukon (7-1) — Watch Live

CLASS 1A

No. 8 West Sioux (7-2) at No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (9-0) — Watch Live

No. 7 South Central Calhoun (8-1) at No. 6 Southeast Valley (9-0)

No. 5 Underwood (9-1) at No. 2 Van Meter (9-0)

No. 10 Waterloo Columbus (8-1) at No. 3 Sigourney-Keota (9-0) — Watch Live

CLASS A

Council Bluffs St. Albert (7-2) at No. 6 Logan-Magnolia (8-1) — Watch Live ($)

No. 1 Grundy Center (9-0) at No. 9 West Hancock (9-1) — Watch Live

No. 8 Wapsie Valley (9-1) at No. 2 Iowa City Regina (8-1) — Watch Live

No. 5 MFL MarMac (9-1) at No. 3 Saint Ansgar (9-0) — Watch Live

8-PLAYER

No. 3 Audubon (8-0) at No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (9-0) — Watch Live

No. 4 Anita CAM (9-0) at No. 8 Fremont-Mills (6-1) — Watch Live ($)

No. 1 Don Bosco (8-0) at No. 10 Janesville (9-1)

No. 7 Easton Valley (9-1) at No. 5 Montezuma (9-0) — Watch Live

Valley-Dowling canceled

Friday's Class 4A quarterfinal game between West Des Moines Valley and No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling was canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the Valley program.

As a result, Dowling advances to the semifinals.

“I am heartbroken for the players, families, coaches and Valley fans, but we are very proud of all the team has accomplished this fall. Overall, we have to do what is safe for both our team and our opponents,” Valley athletics director Brad Rose said in a statement.

Dowling has won seven straight Class 4A state titles.

