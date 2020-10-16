Iowa high school football playoffs: First-round scores, updates, live streams

It’s the first round of an expanded Iowa high school football postseason Friday night.

Many top teams and most of Class 4A received byes to the second round, but there are still plenty of intriguing matchups on the schedule.

First-round schedule

All games kick off at 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Ottumwa (0-6) at Iowa City High (1-3) — Watch Live

Davenport West (0-7) at Davenport Central (1-6)

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-7) at Ames (1-4)

Sioux City West (0-7) at Council Bluffs Jefferson (1-5)

CLASS 3A

Denison-Schleswig (1-5) at Carroll (3-4)

Sioux City Heelan (1-6) at Humboldt (4-3)

Le Mars (1-5) at Storm Lake (2-5)

Mason City (2-3) at Gilbert (4-2)

Charles City (0-5) at Dubuque Wahlert (4-2)

Waterloo East (1-6) at No. 9 West Delaware (7-1)

Waverly-Shell Rock (4-3) at Western Dubuque (4-3)

Marion (2-4) at Clear Creek Amana (4-3) — Watch Live

Clinton (0-6) at DeWitt Central (4-3)

Benton Community (3-4) at Mount Pleasant (3-3)

Fairfield (1-6) at Keokuk (3-3)

Newton (0-7) at Grinnell (5-2) — Watch Live

Knoxville (1-6) at Fort Madison (6-1) — Watch Live

Oskaloosa (2-5) at Carlisle (4-3)

North Polk (1-6) at Winterset (5-2)

Ballard (6-1) at Boone (0-7)

Perry (0-7) at Nevada (5-2)

Adel ADM (2-4) at Bondurant-Farrar (4-3)

Creston/O-M (1-6) at No. 7 Lewis Central (5-1) — Watch Live

Norwalk (1-5) at Glenwood (5-2)

CLASS 2A

Sheldon (2-5) at Unity Christian (4-3)

MOC-Floyd Valley (0-7) at Sioux Center (5-2)

Clear Lake (2-5) at Garner GHV (3-4) — Watch Live

Okoboji (1-6) at No. 10 Estherville Lincoln Central (5-1)

Cherokee (1-3) at Algona (3-3) — Watch Live

Roland-Story (0-6) at Independence (4-1)

Hampton-Dumont/CAL (2-5) at Iowa Falls-Alden (4-3)

New Hampton (2-5) at Forest City (3-2) — Watch Live

Anamosa (2-5) at Center Point-Urbana (3-4)

Union Community (0-7) at Monticello (4-1)

North Fayette Valley (2-5) at Crestwood (3-3)

Oelwein (2-5) at South Tama (3-4)

Vinton-Shellsburg (2-5) at No. 10 Mount Vernon (6-1) — Watch Live

West Liberty (3-2) at Maquoketa (2-3)

West Burlington/Notre Dame (3-4) at Davis County (3-3)

Central Lee (0-7) at Mid-Prairie (3-3)

Eddyville EBF (3-3) at Tipton (3-3)

Chariton (0-7) at Centerville (4-3)

Clarke (1-6) at Saydel (3-4)

Des Moines Christian (3-2) at Albia (3-4)

Red Oak (0-7) at Greene County (5-2)

Shenandoah (3-4) at Clarinda (3-4)

CLASS 1A

Hinton (1-4) at Sibley-Ocheyedan (4-2)

Eagle Grove (1-4) at No. 9 Emmetsburg (5-1)

Carroll Kuemper (1-6) at Pocahontas Area (5-2)

Mapleton MVAOCOU (0-7) at Treynor (4-3)

Clarion CGD (2-5) at Belmond-Klemme (2-4)

Central Springs (2-5) at South Hardin (5-2)

Sioux Central (2-5) at No. 7 South Central Calhoun (5-1)

Jesup (2-5) at Dike-New Hartford (5-2)

Aplington-Parkersurg (2-5) at Osage (2-4) — Watch Live

Northeast (1-4) at Dyersville Beckman (4-2)

Wilton (2-5) at Cascade (5-2)

Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-4) at Denver (4-3)

Van Buren County (1-5) at Mediapolis (5-2)

Cardinal (4-3) at Pekin (3-3)

East Marshall (2-5) at Panorama (5-2)

Hudson (2-5) at Pella Christian (4-3)

Guthrie Center ACGC (3-4) at Pleasantville (5-2)

Central Decatur (2-5) at Interstate 35 (5-2)

West Central Valley (0-7) at No. 5 Underwood (6-1)

Colfax-Mingo (0-7) at Woodward-Granger (5-2)

Missouri Valley (1-6) at Eas Sac County (2-5)

CLASS A

Westwood (2-4) at South O’Brien (4-3)

Akron-Westfield (2-5) at Ridge View (4-2)

Marcus MMCRU (1-6) at Hartley HMS (5-2)

Le Mars Gehlen (3-3) at Alta-Aurelia (4-3)

Manson Northwest Webster (0-6) at No. 9 West Hancock (6-1) — Watch Live

Madrid (2-3) at Fort Dodge St. Edmond (5-2)

Conrad BCLUW (1-6) at Ogden (2-3)

North Union (1-6) at West Fork (4-2)

Nashua-Plainfield (1-6) at No. 7 South Winneshiek (6-1)

Algona Garrigan (2-5) at Lake Mills (4-3) — Watch Live

Starmont (1-6) at No. 8 Wapsie Valley (6-1)

North Butler (3-4) at Mason City Newman (5-2)

North Linn (2-5) at Clayton Ridge (2-5)

Postville (0-7) at No. 5 MFL MarMac (6-1)

East Buchanan at Bellevue (3-2)

North Cedar (1-5) at Lisbon (5-2)

Maquoketa Valley (1-6) at North Tama (2-5) — Watch Live

Lynnville-Sully (1-4) at Belle Plaine (5-2)

Highland (1-5) at Alburnett (4-2)

Columbus Community (2-5) at Wapello (3-3)

Wayne (1-4) at Earlham (4-1)

Nodaway Valley (2-5) at North Mahaska (3-4)

Sidney (0-7) at Council Bluffs St. Albert (4-2)

West Monona (3-4) at Woodbury Central (4-3)

Tri-Center (2-4) at Lawton-Bronson (4-2)

Avoca AHSTW (2-2) at No. 10 Oakland Riverside (6-2)

IKM-Manning (2-5) at Southwest Valley (6-1)

8-PLAYER

Ruthven GTRA (1-5) at No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (6-0)

Boyer Valley (2-5) at West Harrison (3-4)

West Bend-Mallard (1-6) at No. 9 Newell-Fonda (6-1)

Westside Ar-We-Va (3-4) at Kingsley-Pierson (3-4)

River Valley (1-5) at Harris-Lake Park (4-2)

Rockford (2-5) at Tripoli (5-1)

Northwood-Kensett (4-3) at North Iowa (4-2) — Watch Live

Riceville (2-5) at No. 10 Janesville (6-1)

Turkey Valley (2-4) at Lansing Kee (4-3)

Garwin GMG (0-7) at No. 1 Don Bosco (5-0)

Meskwaki (4-3) at Ackley AGWSR (4-3)

Dunkerton (2-2) at No. 7 Easton Valley (6-1)

Midland (3-3) at Springville (5-2)

West Central (0-6) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-0)

Baxter (3-4) at Iowa Valley (3-4)

Tri-County (1-5) at BGM (6-1)

Colo-Nesco (2-5) at HLV (4-3)

Lone Tree (3-3) at Winfield-Mount Union (4-3)

Moravia (1-6) at English Valleys (6-1)

WACO (3-4) at New London (5-1)

Seymour (0-7) at Southeast Warren (6-1)

Grand View Christian (1-6) at Lamoni (5-2)

Collins-Maxwell (2-5) at Mormon Trail (3-4)

Bedford (0-5) at No. 3 Audubon (5-0)

East Mills (4-3) at Lenox (4-1)

Griswold (0-5) at No. 4 Anita CAM (6-0)

Stanton/Essex (3-3) at Murray (4-3)

Exira-EHK (0-6) at No. 8 Fremont-Mills (3-1)

Glidden-Ralston (2-5) at Woodbine (5-1)

First-round final scores

CLASS 1A

Durant 55, Louisa-Muscatine 21 (Thursday)

