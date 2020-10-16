Prep Football

Iowa high school football playoffs: First-round scores, updates, live streams

Keyshawn Voss of Iowa City High keeps a hold of the ball on a run as Nathan Deyak of Iowa City West challenges in the se
Keyshawn Voss of Iowa City High keeps a hold of the ball on a run as Nathan Deyak of Iowa City West challenges in the second half of play at Trojan Field on Friday, September 4, 2020. The Trojans keep possession of The Boot with a 56-20 victory. (Justin Torner/Freelance for the Gazette)
The Gazette

It’s the first round of an expanded Iowa high school football postseason Friday night.

Many top teams and most of Class 4A received byes to the second round, but there are still plenty of intriguing matchups on the schedule.

Stay tuned for live updates, scores and more coverage here.

» Live scoreboard: Track every game in the Gazette area

» Brackets: First- and second-round playoff pairings for all 6 classes

» A closer look at the top Cedar Rapids area games

» Monticello’s Luke Lambert thrives in new role as starting quarterback

» Being legally blind doesn’t prevent CPU senior James Peterson from playing football

First-round schedule

All games kick off at 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Ottumwa (0-6) at Iowa City High (1-3) — Watch Live

Davenport West (0-7) at Davenport Central (1-6)

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-7) at Ames (1-4)

Sioux City West (0-7) at Council Bluffs Jefferson (1-5)

 

CLASS 3A

Denison-Schleswig (1-5) at Carroll (3-4)

Sioux City Heelan (1-6) at Humboldt (4-3)

Le Mars (1-5) at Storm Lake (2-5)

Mason City (2-3) at Gilbert (4-2)

Charles City (0-5) at Dubuque Wahlert (4-2)

Waterloo East (1-6) at No. 9 West Delaware (7-1)

Waverly-Shell Rock (4-3) at Western Dubuque (4-3)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Marion (2-4) at Clear Creek Amana (4-3) — Watch Live

Clinton (0-6) at DeWitt Central (4-3)

Benton Community (3-4) at Mount Pleasant (3-3)

Fairfield (1-6) at Keokuk (3-3)

Newton (0-7) at Grinnell (5-2) — Watch Live

Knoxville (1-6) at Fort Madison (6-1) — Watch Live

Oskaloosa (2-5) at Carlisle (4-3)

North Polk (1-6) at Winterset (5-2)

Ballard (6-1) at Boone (0-7)

Perry (0-7) at Nevada (5-2)

Adel ADM (2-4) at Bondurant-Farrar (4-3)

Creston/O-M (1-6) at No. 7 Lewis Central (5-1) — Watch Live

Norwalk (1-5) at Glenwood (5-2)

 

CLASS 2A

Sheldon (2-5) at Unity Christian (4-3)

MOC-Floyd Valley (0-7) at Sioux Center (5-2)

Clear Lake (2-5) at Garner GHV (3-4) — Watch Live

Okoboji (1-6) at No. 10 Estherville Lincoln Central (5-1)

Cherokee (1-3) at Algona (3-3) — Watch Live

Roland-Story (0-6) at Independence (4-1)

Hampton-Dumont/CAL (2-5) at Iowa Falls-Alden (4-3)

New Hampton (2-5) at Forest City (3-2) — Watch Live

Anamosa (2-5) at Center Point-Urbana (3-4)

Union Community (0-7) at Monticello (4-1)

North Fayette Valley (2-5) at Crestwood (3-3)

Oelwein (2-5) at South Tama (3-4)

Vinton-Shellsburg (2-5) at No. 10 Mount Vernon (6-1) — Watch Live

West Liberty (3-2) at Maquoketa (2-3)

West Burlington/Notre Dame (3-4) at Davis County (3-3)

Central Lee (0-7) at Mid-Prairie (3-3)

Eddyville EBF (3-3) at Tipton (3-3)

Chariton (0-7) at Centerville (4-3)

Clarke (1-6) at Saydel (3-4)

Des Moines Christian (3-2) at Albia (3-4)

Red Oak (0-7) at Greene County (5-2)

Shenandoah (3-4) at Clarinda (3-4)

 

CLASS 1A

Hinton (1-4) at Sibley-Ocheyedan (4-2)

Eagle Grove (1-4) at No. 9 Emmetsburg (5-1)

Carroll Kuemper (1-6) at Pocahontas Area (5-2)

Mapleton MVAOCOU (0-7) at Treynor (4-3)

Clarion CGD (2-5) at Belmond-Klemme (2-4)

Central Springs (2-5) at South Hardin (5-2)

Sioux Central (2-5) at No. 7 South Central Calhoun (5-1)

Jesup (2-5) at Dike-New Hartford (5-2)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
College Guide 2020

Ready for the next step? Learn about Iowa Colleges and Universities!

Read Now
Gazette Marketing
Sale! Ties to Our Past Hardcover - $15

A memorable gift for any Cedar Rapids history buff. Get this hardcover edition, on sale now!

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase

Aplington-Parkersurg (2-5) at Osage (2-4) — Watch Live

Northeast (1-4) at Dyersville Beckman (4-2)

Wilton (2-5) at Cascade (5-2)

Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-4) at Denver (4-3)

Van Buren County (1-5) at Mediapolis (5-2)

Cardinal (4-3) at Pekin (3-3)

East Marshall (2-5) at Panorama (5-2)

Hudson (2-5) at Pella Christian (4-3)

Guthrie Center ACGC (3-4) at Pleasantville (5-2)

Central Decatur (2-5) at Interstate 35 (5-2)

West Central Valley (0-7) at No. 5 Underwood (6-1)

Colfax-Mingo (0-7) at Woodward-Granger (5-2)

Missouri Valley (1-6) at Eas Sac County (2-5)

 

CLASS A

Westwood (2-4) at South O’Brien (4-3)

Akron-Westfield (2-5) at Ridge View (4-2)

Marcus MMCRU (1-6) at Hartley HMS (5-2)

Le Mars Gehlen (3-3) at Alta-Aurelia (4-3)

Manson Northwest Webster (0-6) at No. 9 West Hancock (6-1) — Watch Live

Madrid (2-3) at Fort Dodge St. Edmond (5-2)

Conrad BCLUW (1-6) at Ogden (2-3)

North Union (1-6) at West Fork (4-2)

Nashua-Plainfield (1-6) at No. 7 South Winneshiek (6-1)

Algona Garrigan (2-5) at Lake Mills (4-3) — Watch Live

Starmont (1-6) at No. 8 Wapsie Valley (6-1)

North Butler (3-4) at Mason City Newman (5-2)

North Linn (2-5) at Clayton Ridge (2-5)

Postville (0-7) at No. 5 MFL MarMac (6-1)

East Buchanan at Bellevue (3-2)

North Cedar (1-5) at Lisbon (5-2)

Maquoketa Valley (1-6) at North Tama (2-5) — Watch Live

Lynnville-Sully (1-4) at Belle Plaine (5-2)

Highland (1-5) at Alburnett (4-2)

Columbus Community (2-5) at Wapello (3-3)

Wayne (1-4) at Earlham (4-1)

Nodaway Valley (2-5) at North Mahaska (3-4)

Sidney (0-7) at Council Bluffs St. Albert (4-2)

West Monona (3-4) at Woodbury Central (4-3)

Tri-Center (2-4) at Lawton-Bronson (4-2)

Avoca AHSTW (2-2) at No. 10 Oakland Riverside (6-2)

IKM-Manning (2-5) at Southwest Valley (6-1)

 

8-PLAYER

Ruthven GTRA (1-5) at No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (6-0)

Boyer Valley (2-5) at West Harrison (3-4)

West Bend-Mallard (1-6) at No. 9 Newell-Fonda (6-1)

Westside Ar-We-Va (3-4) at Kingsley-Pierson (3-4)

River Valley (1-5) at Harris-Lake Park (4-2)

Rockford (2-5) at Tripoli (5-1)

Northwood-Kensett (4-3) at North Iowa (4-2) — Watch Live

Riceville (2-5) at No. 10 Janesville (6-1)

Turkey Valley (2-4) at Lansing Kee (4-3)

Garwin GMG (0-7) at No. 1 Don Bosco (5-0)

Meskwaki (4-3) at Ackley AGWSR (4-3)

Dunkerton (2-2) at No. 7 Easton Valley (6-1)

Midland (3-3) at Springville (5-2)

West Central (0-6) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-0)

Baxter (3-4) at Iowa Valley (3-4)

Tri-County (1-5) at BGM (6-1)

Colo-Nesco (2-5) at HLV (4-3)

Lone Tree (3-3) at Winfield-Mount Union (4-3)

Moravia (1-6) at English Valleys (6-1)

WACO (3-4) at New London (5-1)

Seymour (0-7) at Southeast Warren (6-1)

Grand View Christian (1-6) at Lamoni (5-2)

Collins-Maxwell (2-5) at Mormon Trail (3-4)

Bedford (0-5) at No. 3 Audubon (5-0)

East Mills (4-3) at Lenox (4-1)

Griswold (0-5) at No. 4 Anita CAM (6-0)

Stanton/Essex (3-3) at Murray (4-3)

Exira-EHK (0-6) at No. 8 Fremont-Mills (3-1)

Glidden-Ralston (2-5) at Woodbine (5-1)

 

First-round final scores

CLASS 1A

Durant 55, Louisa-Muscatine 21 (Thursday)

 

Live updates

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Monticello's Luke Lambert thrives in new role as starting quarterback

Iowa high school football podcast: First-round playoff preview

Iowa high school football playoffs: A closer look at area first-round games

Gazette area Fab 5: Iowa City West swimmers close fall atop rankings

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa Economic Development Authority approves up to $2.6 million in tax credits for brownfield, grayfield developments in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids teachers say coronavirus driving 60-hour weeks

Iowa City photographer adapts during pandemic, raises money for homeless

Cedar Rapids estimates derecho recovery will cost at least $60 million

To honor the trees lost in the derecho, Prairiewoods is holding a memorial service

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.