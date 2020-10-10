Here are the 2020 Iowa high school football first-round playoff matchups

The road to the UNI-Dome is set. The beginning of the road, anyway. Pairings were released Saturday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association for the start of the 2020 football postseason, expanded to every team this year.

Think of the playoffs not as a six-round tournament, but rather as three different tournaments of two rounds each. Teams are grouped into 16 “pods” in each of the six classes for the first two rounds. Those pods consist of two, three or four teams, depending on how many teams are in each class.

The first round takes place Friday, Oct. 16. After the second round on Friday, Oct. 23, the 16 “pod” champions advance to the third round of the playoffs. Teams will be rebracketed into four brackets of four teams apiece, for the third round (Oct. 30) and the quarterfinals (Nov. 7). The IHSAA will release the new brackets around noon on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Here are the first-round assignments from the IHSAA.

• Class 4A

• Class 3A

• Class 2A

• Class 1A

• Class A

• 8-Player