Tip-drill TD catch helps lift Anamosa over CPU in Class 2A first round

CENTER POINT — Two fateful bounces of the ball capped a wild night.

Anamosa weathered a frantic second half against Center Point-Urbana and won a Class 2A football first-round game, 25-24, Friday night.

With the Stormin’ Pointers (3-5) trailing 18-16 midway through the fourth quarter, Grant Bryant dumped off a simple pass to tight end Brody Grawe. Grawe was hit on contact. The ball landed in the nearby arms of tailback Cole Werner, who raced down the right sideline for a 67-yard touchdown.

Joey Metzen ran in the 2-point conversion to give Center Point-Urbana a 24-18 lead with 5:54 to play.

After trading punts, Anamosa (3-5) took over at its own 28 with 3:01 remaining. Faced with third-and-10, Raiders quarterback Grahm Humpal hit his favorite target, Trae Klatt for 24 yards to put Anamosa in Stormin’ Pointers’ territory.

Humpal took off on a 17-yard keeper, but was dropped for a 9-yard loss on the next snap.

Out of timeouts with the clock winding down, the Raiders lined up for third-and-19. Humpal fired deep for Klatt

The ball was tipped by Klatt, tipped by the defender, and settled into Klatt’s arms in the end zone for a 26-yard score.

“I just went all-out for it,” Klatt said. “I jumped and got it. It’s amazing. I dropped a couple of catches for our quarterback. I just finally made the catch for him.”

After failing on an earlier extra point (and two 2-point tries), Justin Tjaden’s kick split the uprights, giving the Raiders a 25-24 lead with 1:14 to go.

Bryant — filing in for starting quarterback Keegan Koppedryer, who sustained a separated shoulder last week — led a last-ditch effort to get CPU in range. A pair of completions put CPU at the Raiders’ 35 with 32 seconds left, but the drive stalled.

“It hurts,” CPU Coach Dan Burke said. “They kind of made plays all night when they had to. We were making plays as well. It was back-and-forth, a wild, emotional game.”

Anamosa travels to No. 9 Camanche (6-1) next Friday. The Indians beat the Raiders 42-0 on Sept. 18.