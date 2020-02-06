These 48 schools are changing classes for the 2020 Iowa high school football season

Ida Grove OABCIG won’t be defending its Class 2A state football championship. That’s because the Falcons are in Class 1A in 2020.

OABCIG is among the notable classification changes announced by the Iowa High School Athletic Association on Thursday. Solon, the 2019 Class 3A runner-up, is now in Class 2A and perennial Class 1A power Iowa City Regina moved down to Class A.

Iowa City Liberty is the only new Class 4A school.

There are six new 8-Player player programs, including BGM in the Gazette area.

» 2020 Iowa high school football district assignments

There could end up being one addition to this list. Sidney is listed in both Class A and 8-Player. The Cowboys have been an 8-Player program and are appealing to stay that way despite a BEDS enrollment being above the limit due to a tuition-in agreement with Hamburg.

Unlike previous two-year cycles, these classifications are only in place for one season, which is in line with other high school sports in Iowa.

Here’s the complete list of changes.

Class 4A

Iowa City Liberty (up from 3A)

Class 3A

Benton Community (up from 2A)

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (up from 2A)

Burlington (down from 4A)

Des Moines Hoover (down from 4A)

Mason City (down from 4A)

Nevada (up from 2A)

Class 2A

Center Point-Urbana (down from 3A)

Cherokee (up from 1A)

Clarinda (up from 1A)

Independence (down from 3A)

Maquoketa (down from 3A)

Solon (down from 3A)

South Tama (down from 3A)

Unity Christian (up from 1A)

West Lyon (up from 1A)

Class 1A

Belmond-Klemme (up from A)

Cardinal (up from A)

Carroll Kuemper (down from 2A)

Central Decatur (up from A)

Central Springs (up from A)

Clarion CGD (down from 2A)

Durant (up from A)

Hinton (up from A)

Hudson (up from A)

Ida Grove OABCIG (down from 2A)

Louisa-Muscatine (down from 2A)

Pekin (up from A)

Sioux Central (up from A)

Southeast Valley (down from 2A)

Waterloo Columbus (down from 2A)

Class A

Bellevue (down from 1A)

Columbus Community (down from 1A)

Iowa City Regina (down from 1A)

Lake Mills (down from 1A)

Madrid (down from 1A)

North Butler (down from 1A)

North Cedar (down from 1A)

North Linn (down from 1A)

Ogden (down from 1A)

Wapello (down from 1A)

Woodward Academy (down from 1A)

8-Player

BGM (down from A)

Clarksville (restarting)

Garwin GMG (down from A)

Graettinger GTRA (down from A)

Grand View Christian (down from A)

Martensdale-St. Marys (down from A)