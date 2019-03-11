5 prime candidates for Iowa Mr. Basketball 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association will reveal its 2019 boys’ basketball all-state teams Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.

That’s also when the 2019 Iowa Mr. Basketball will be revealed. It is a loaded class with several outstanding players.

Here is a list (in alphabetical order) of five potential candidates for the award, which was won last season by Joe Wieskamp of Muscatine, now a freshman at the University of Iowa.

Remember that Mr. Basketball is awarded to seniors only.

Noah Carter (Dubuque Senior)

The 6-foot-5 forward helped Senior to a runner-up finish in Class 4A. He averaged 21.2 points per game for a team that averaged 62, shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line. His rebounding average of 8.9 led 4A. Overcame compartment syndrome in his leg as a junior, which developed after incurring a deep thigh bruise in practice. Will play at Northern Iowa.

D.J. Carton (Bettendorf)

His recruiting exploded this past summer, leading to him signing with Ohio State as a five-star player. Point guard is only 6-1, but a huge vertical jump allows him to be able to dunk while standing underneath the basket. Averaged 24.4 points per game, with his 137 assists ranking fourth in Class 4A. Bettendorf finished 21-2, losing in the substate finals to Senior.

Jake Hilmer (North Linn)

Point guard capped his brilliant four-year career by helping the Lynx to the Class 2A state championship. Averaged 25.9 points per game, shot 57 percent from the field and 84 percent from the free-throw line. Led the state with 271 assists. Only player in state history to score over 2,000 career points and have over 1,000 assists. Broke state record for career assists and steals. Will play basketball and baseball at D-II Upper Iowa.

Tyreke Locure (Des Moines North)

Led Class 4A in scoring at 30.3 points per game. Was second in 4A in assists and led the class in steals. The point guard finished his career as the second all-time leading scorer in 4A history, behind only Wieskamp. Will play at D-I South Alabama.

Patrick McCaffery (Iowa City West)

The 6-8 forward led West back to the Class 4A state tournament with the best of his four years on varsity. Averaged 25.1 points per game, shooting 58.2 percent from the field. Also averaged over seven rebounds a game. Became West’s all-time leading scorer late in the season, surpassing Glen Worley. Also set the school’s single-game scoring record with 42 in a win over Cedar Rapids Washington. Considered a four-star recruit who will play for his father, Fran, at Iowa.

Here is a list of all of the Mr. Basketball winners. Todd Berkenpas of Maple Valley, who went on to play at the University of Iowa, was the very first Mr. Basketball in the state in 1981.

2018 — Joe Wieskamp (Muscatine) Iowa

2017 — Joe Smoldt (Gladbrook-Reinbeck) Upper Iowa

2016 — Jordan Bohannon (Linn-Mar) Iowa

2015 — Daniel Tillo (Sioux City North) Kentucky (baseball)

2014 — Wyatt Lohaus (Iowa City West) Northern Iowa

2013 — Peter Jok (West Des Moines Valley) Iowa

2012 — Marcus Paige( Linn-Mar) North Carolina

2011 — Jarrod Uthoff (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) Wisconsin/Iowa

2010 — Harrison Barnes (Ames) North Carolina

2009 — Brennan Cougill (Sioux City Heelan) Iowa/Green Bay

2008 — Matt Gatens (Iowa City High) Iowa

2007 — Clayton Vette (Waverly-Shell Rock) Iowa State/Winona State

2006 — Jason Bohannon (Linn-Mar) Wisconsin

2005 — Josh Van Es (MOC-Floyd Valley) Northwestern College

2004 — Carlton Reed (Waterloo East) Northern Iowa/Iowa

2003 — Brooks McKowen (Wapsie Valley) Northern Iowa

2002 — Jeff Horner (Mason City) Iowa

2001 — Tyler McKinney (Urbandale) Creighton

2000 — Glen Worley (Iowa City West) Iowa

1999 — (tie) Kirk Hinrich (Sioux City West) Kansas

...... Nick Collison (Iowa Falls) Kansas

1998 — David Newman (Des Moines Hoover) Drake/Northwestern

1997 — Dean Oliver (Mason City) Iowa

1996 — Justin Wessel (Cedar Rapids Prairie) Arizona

1995 — Adam Spanich (Cedar Rapids Regis) USC/Oral Roberts

1994 — Raef LaFrentz (MFL/Mar-Mac) Kansas

1993 — Jess Settles (Winfield-Mt. Union) Iowa

1992 — Eric Pothoven (Pella Christian) Liberty

1991 — Fred Hoiberg (Ames) Iowa State

1990 — Mike Davis (Waterloo East) Southwest Missouri State

1989 — Mike Bergman (Waverly-Shell Rock) Iowa State

1988 — Wade Lookingbill (Fort Dodge) Iowa

1987 — Robert Johnson (Des Moines Lincoln) Iowa State

1986 — Chris Gaines (Waterloo West) Hawaii

1985 — Brian David (Carroll Kuemper) Arizona

1984 — Al Lorenzen (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) Iowa

1983 — Todd Lumsden (Linn-Mar) Northern Iowa

1982 — (tie) Randy Kraayenbrink (Paullina) Northern Iowa

.... Ted Burbach (Dubuque Wahlert) Iowa State/Western Illinois

1981 — Todd Berkenpas (Maple Valley) Iowa