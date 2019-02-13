Patrick McCaffery sets Iowa City West's career scoring record in win over Dubuque Wahlert

IOWA CITY — Patrick McCaffery anticipated maybe getting a DM from Glen Worley sometime Wednesday night.

The new points king at Iowa City West High School and the old points king know each other somewhat. McCaffery was introduced to Worley at an AAU tournament a couple of years ago and they’ve kept in semi-regular touch.

“The first time was after my sophomore season,” McCaffery said, after his Class 4A seventh-ranked Trojans brushed past Dubuque Wahlert, 73-59. “He was like ‘Don’t break my scoring record.’ All this stuff. We’ve kept up, saw him again this (past) summer and told him I was pretty close, that I was probably going to break it.”

He broke it here. Needing only nine points, the 6-foot-8 senior went off for 29 and has 1,452 in his four years on the varsity.

Worley went on to play at the University of Iowa after starring at West in the late 1990s/2000 and coaches basketball in Southern California. McCaffery, of course, is the son of Hawkeyes Coach Fran McCaffery and will join his father’s program next season.

The top six in career scoring at West is kind of a who’s who, also featuring Connor McCaffery (Patrick’s brother), Wyatt Lohaus and Jeremy Morgan. This record means a lot to Patrick.

“Definitely, considering all the great players that we’ve had throughout the years in this program,” he said. “Coming into this season, it was something that I really wanted. It was really cool to finally have that come true. Just all the talent that has been in these hallways, all the talent that has played in this gym, to know that I’ve scored the most, that’s really cool.”

“Glen Worley is probably crying tonight,” said West Coach Steve Bergman. “He actually called me a couple of weeks ago and said ‘He’s going to break it pretty quick, isn’t he?’ Glen will get hold of me three or four times a year. He was like ‘Well, it’s going to a very deserving kid.’ Patrick is one of those guys that struggled as a freshman some. Then just every year he has gotten better, added stuff to his game. That’s always good to see.”

McCaffery came into this game averaging 26.2 points this season and shooting 60 percent from the field. He also set West’s single-game scoring record with 42 in a one-point win in mid-December over Cedar Rapids Washington.

McCaffery can run the court and score in a variety of ways: in transition, inside, outside and at mid-range. He’s a bit of a different player than Worley was ... and now better statistically.

“He said he’s had (the record) long enough,” McCaffery said. “He told me the only thing that really matters is that title at the end of year and that I had to lead our guys to that. I 100-percent agree. That’s the main goal right now.”

