Prep Basketball

Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: Live stream, Monday's schedule, score updates

Iowa City West's Audrey Koch (left) drives against Iowa City High during a game earlier this season. (Rebecca F. Miller/
Iowa City West's Audrey Koch (left) drives against Iowa City High during a game earlier this season. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The first day of March brings us the first day of the 2021 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Seven quarterfinal games are on the schedule for day one.

Find live stream information, score updates and more coverage here throughout the day.

Girls’ state basketball coverage

» Preview: A closer look at Monday’s games

» Predictions: Class-by-class, round-by-round picks

» Feature: Montezuma’s Boulton bombers rank at the top of the state’s 3-point chart

 

Watch girls’ state basketball live

Live stream: IGHSAU Digital Network

 

Monday’s girls’ state basketball schedule

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Waukee (10-1) vs. No. 9 West Des Moines Dowling (11-6), 9 a.m.

No. 4 Southeast Polk (15-3) vs. No. 5 Ankeny Centennial (15-2), 11 a.m.

No. 2 Johnston (16-1) vs. No. 7 Cedar Falls (17-3), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Waterloo West (19-1) vs. No. 6 Iowa City West (13-3), 3 p.m.

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Cherokee (22-0) vs. Davenport Assumption (8-11), 5 p.m.

No. 4 West Lyon (22-1) vs. No. 5 West Burlington (21-1), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Clear Lake (18-1) vs. No. 14 Waukon (19-4), 9 p.m.

 

Live updates

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Can Decorah close the gap and compete with Western Dubuque in 3A substate final?

Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: A closer look at Monday's games

Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: The Gazette's predictions

Montezuma's Boulton bombers rank at the top of the Iowa girls' basketball 3-point chart

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids woman tells of domestic abuse before her sister's slaying

Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha solar project save taxpayers thousands, report finds

Racing shoes and racing heart - changing course toward recovery

Iowa surpasses 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Update: Missing man from Iowa City found safe

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.