Photos: Iowa City West vs. Waterloo West, Iowa Class 5A girls' state basketball quarterfinals:

No. 6 Iowa City West takes on no. 3 Waterloo West in their Class 5A state basketball quarterfinal at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Monday, March 1, 2021. Iowa

City West won the game, 65-63. They play Johnston in the semifinal on Thursday, March 4 at 12 p.m.