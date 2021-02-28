Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: The Gazette's predictions

DES MOINES — The Gazette’s predictions for the 2021 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament, to be held this week at Wells Fargo Arena.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Waukee 60, West Des Moines Dowling 48
Southeast Polk 47, Ankeny Centennial 44
Johnston 54, Cedar Falls 46
Waterloo West 54, Iowa City West 50
Semifinals
Waukee 52, Southeast Polk 45
Waterloo West 54, Johnston 53
Championship
Waukee 57, Waterloo West 48
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Glenwood 60, Dubuque Wahlert 46
North Scott 46, DeWitt Central 45
Ballard 44, Harlan 34
Dallas Center-Grimes 43, Bondurant-Farrar 41
Semifinals
Glenwood 54, North Scott 43
Ballard 44, Dallas Center-Grimes 39
Championship
Glenwood 51, Ballard 47
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Cherokee 54, Davenport Assumption 41
West Lyon 51, West Burlington 43
Clear Lake 50, Waukon 48
Unity Christian 54, Roland-Story 39
Semifinals
Cherokee 53, West Lyon 46
Unity Christian 46, Clear Lake 42
Championship
Cherokee 59, Unity Christian 53
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Maquoketa Valley 43, Rock Valley 35
North Linn 54, Nodaway Valley 50
Dike-New Hartford 52, Treynor 31
West Branch 51, Grundy Center 42
Semifinals
Maquoketa Valley 45, North Linn 41
Dike-New Hartford 50, West Branch 41
Championship
Dike-New Hartford 43, Maquoketa Valley 34
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
Algona Garrigan 57, Springville 37
Marcus MMCRU 54, Exira-EHK 49
Newell-Fonda 63, Kingsley-Pierson 47
Montezuma 48, Saint Ansgar 45
Semifinals
Algona Garrigan 55, Marcus MMCRU 44
Newell-Fonda 59, Montezuma 47
Championship
Algona Garrigan 57, Newell-Fonda 51
Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com