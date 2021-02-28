Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: The Gazette's predictions

DES MOINES — The Gazette’s predictions for the 2021 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament, to be held this week at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Waukee 60, West Des Moines Dowling 48

Southeast Polk 47, Ankeny Centennial 44

Johnston 54, Cedar Falls 46

Waterloo West 54, Iowa City West 50

Semifinals

Waukee 52, Southeast Polk 45

Waterloo West 54, Johnston 53

Championship

Waukee 57, Waterloo West 48

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Glenwood 60, Dubuque Wahlert 46

North Scott 46, DeWitt Central 45

Ballard 44, Harlan 34

Dallas Center-Grimes 43, Bondurant-Farrar 41

Semifinals

Glenwood 54, North Scott 43

Ballard 44, Dallas Center-Grimes 39

Championship

Glenwood 51, Ballard 47

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Cherokee 54, Davenport Assumption 41

West Lyon 51, West Burlington 43

Clear Lake 50, Waukon 48

Unity Christian 54, Roland-Story 39

Semifinals

Cherokee 53, West Lyon 46

Unity Christian 46, Clear Lake 42

Championship

Cherokee 59, Unity Christian 53

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Maquoketa Valley 43, Rock Valley 35

North Linn 54, Nodaway Valley 50

Dike-New Hartford 52, Treynor 31

West Branch 51, Grundy Center 42

Semifinals

Maquoketa Valley 45, North Linn 41

Dike-New Hartford 50, West Branch 41

Championship

Dike-New Hartford 43, Maquoketa Valley 34

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Algona Garrigan 57, Springville 37

Marcus MMCRU 54, Exira-EHK 49

Newell-Fonda 63, Kingsley-Pierson 47

Montezuma 48, Saint Ansgar 45

Semifinals

Algona Garrigan 55, Marcus MMCRU 44

Newell-Fonda 59, Montezuma 47

Championship

Algona Garrigan 57, Newell-Fonda 51

