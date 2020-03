2020 Iowa boys' state basketball tournament picks: Which 4 teams will win it all?

The Gazette’s Jeff Johnson takes a shot at prediciting this week’s Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Boys' state basketball tournament schedule and pairings

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Waukee over North Scott

Ankeny Centennial over Davenport North

Iowa City West over Ankeny

Cedar Falls over West Des Moines Dowling

Semifinals

Waukee over Ankeny Centennial

Iowa City West over Cedar Falls

Championship

Waukee over Iowa City West

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Norwalk over Harlan

Center Point-Urbana over Ballard

Mount Vernon over Clear Creek-Amana

Pella over Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Semifinals

Norwalk over Center Point-Urbana

Mount Vernon over Pella

Championship

Mount Vernon over Norwalk

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

West Sioux over North Linn

Treynor over Pella Christian

Boyden-Hull over Woodward-Granger

Camanche over Monticello

Semifinals

Treynor over West Sioux

Boyden-Hull over Camanche

Championship

Treynor over Boyden-Hull

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Montezuma over Martensdale-St. Marys

Lake Mills over Wapsie Valley

Algona Garrigan over Springville

Remsen St. Mary’s over West Fork

Semifinals

Lake Mills over Montezuma

Remsen St. Mary’s over Algona Garrigan

Championship

Lake Mills over Remsen St. Mary’s

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com