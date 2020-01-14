Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Jan. 14, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Girls

4A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, 5A No. 7 Waterloo West 52

Caitlynn Daniels’ 17 points Tuesday put her at the top of the Cedar Rapids Xavier career chart as the Class 4A eighth-ranked Saints beat 5A No. 7 Waterloo West, 65-52, in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game at Ron Thillen Gymnasium.

A signee at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, Daniels has scored 950 career points. Kelly Mitchell amassed 942 points from 2001 through 2005.

Daniels also distributed 10 assists as the Saints improved to 7-3 overall, 6-0 MVC. But she was far from the whole story.

» Read more: Caitlynn Daniels sets Xavier scoring record; Saints take down Waterloo West

2A No. 6 West Branch 45, Iowa City Regina 20

The Bears put the defensive clamps on the Regals in West Branch.

Lexie Peak made four 3-pointer to lead West Branch (10-2) with 12 points.

Sam Greving had seven points for Regina (6-3).

4A No. 2 Marion 83, Dyersville Beckman 36

Kayba Laube scored 26 points and Ella VanWeelden scored 25 points as Marion rolled in Dyersville.

Sadie Struchen had 14 points and Riley Wright had 12 points for Marion (9-0).

Marion led 47-21 at halftime against Beckman (6-7), which has lost six straight.

Iowa City West 71, Waterloo East 28

The Women of Troy didn’t have a big problem with winless East in Iowa City.

West (5-4) led 44-15 at half. Audrey Koch led the team with 16 points. East fell to 0-9.

5A No. 1 Iowa City High 64, Linn-Mar 55

At the staart of the fourth quarter, the Lions led the top-ranked Little Hawks, 43-42, but couldn’t complete the upset in Iowa City.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Aubrey Joens had 16 points, including 9-of-12 at the foul line, and Kelsey Joens added 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as City remained undefeated at 9-0.

Hallie Peak had 14 points and Keegan Krejca had 13 for Linn-Mar (3-8).

Western Dubuque 50, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42

Madie Denlinger scored 13 points for the J-Hawks in Epworth.

Arianna Hawkins added 11 points and eight rebounds for Jefferson (2-9). Western Dubuque moved to 4-7.

Dubuque Hempstead 53, Cedar Rapids Washington 45

The Mustangs outscored the Warriors 15-7 in the third quarter in Cedar Rapids.

Riley Kay had 20 points for Hempstead (5-7).

Hannah Stuelke had 28 points and 11 rebounds for Washington (6-5).

Boys

West Branch 56, 2A No. 7 Iowa City Regina 54

Heck, yes, this meant something. You bet it did.

In the grand scheme of things, it’s just mid-January, and Tuesday night’s 56-54 win over Class 2A seventh-ranked Iowa City Regina wasn’t make or break for the West Branch boys’ basketball team. There are a lot of games and a postseason left to play.

But considering some of the peripherals here ...

“Huge for us,” Coach Jason Kern said.

» Read more: West Branch boys’ basketball upsets No. 7 Iowa City Regina

2A No. 4 North Linn 72, Springville 47

Lynx co-coach Bob Hilmer got his 900th career victory.

Hilmer, 78, is in 57th season coaching. He got his first win in 1963. He is the all-time leader in Iowa boys’ basketball history. Fred Parson, still coaching at Van Buren County, has 781 in 60 years.

Hilmer’s son, Mike, who is co-coach with him, got his 400th win earlier this month.

3A No. 10 Marion 62, 2A No. 5 Dyersville Beckman 60

Marion rallied past Beckman in Dyersville.

The Blazers led 48-40 early in the fourth quarter. Michael Keegan had 20 points and Mason White had 16 points for Beckman (9-2), which defeated 3A No. 2 Mount Vernon on Monday.

Marion (8-1) had four players in double figures, led by Will Henricksen with 17 points. Jaffer Murphy had 14 points, Connor Wahlen had 13, and Brayson Laube added 11.

4A No. 4 Cedar Falls 63, Iowa City Liberty 51

Truman State commit Josh Ollendieck had 19 points for as No. 4 Cedar Falls (7-1) defended its home court.

Andre Brandon had 15 points and Ben Houselog had 13 points for Liberty (5-3).

Linn-Mar 65, Iowa City High 62 (OT)

The Lions ended the Little Hawks’ four-game win streak Tuesday night in Marion.

Cam Guenther had 16 points and Dylan Decklever had 13 points for Linn-Mar (4-3).

Keshawn Christian had 23 points for City (5-3).

Bellevue Marquette 57, Cedar Valley Christian 47

Bellevue Marquette edged CVC 24-23 in a wild fourth quarter in Bellevue. The game had 48 fouls and five players fouled out.

Levi Telecky had 24 points for CVC (2-9). Carson Michels had 20 points for Marquette (3-8).

Dubuque Wahlert 66, Cedar Rapids Prairie 51

After starting the year 6-0, Prairie has now lost four straight, falling again Tuesday night in Dubuque.

Elijah Ward and Max Lampe each had 12 points for Prairie (6-4).

Jacob Schockemoehl had 24 points for Wahlert (3-5).

4A No. 10 Dubuque Senior 68, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 47

No. 10 Senior (6-1) got 16 points from Tyler Schuster and 15 points from Kendrick Wetkins-Hogue in Cedar Rapids.

Caleb Schlaak had 14 points for Kennedy (5-3).

4A No. 2 Waterloo West 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40

No. 2 Waterloo West continued to remain undefeated against teams from the state of Iowa.

Jaden Keller had 23 points for West (8-1) in Waterloo.

Xavier (2-6) lost its sixth straight. Max Kaiser led the Saints with 10 points.

