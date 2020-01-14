Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Jan. 14, 2020)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Girls
4A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, 5A No. 7 Waterloo West 52
Caitlynn Daniels’ 17 points Tuesday put her at the top of the Cedar Rapids Xavier career chart as the Class 4A eighth-ranked Saints beat 5A No. 7 Waterloo West, 65-52, in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game at Ron Thillen Gymnasium.
A signee at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, Daniels has scored 950 career points. Kelly Mitchell amassed 942 points from 2001 through 2005.
Daniels also distributed 10 assists as the Saints improved to 7-3 overall, 6-0 MVC. But she was far from the whole story.
» Read more: Caitlynn Daniels sets Xavier scoring record; Saints take down Waterloo West
2A No. 6 West Branch 45, Iowa City Regina 20
The Bears put the defensive clamps on the Regals in West Branch.
Lexie Peak made four 3-pointer to lead West Branch (10-2) with 12 points.
Sam Greving had seven points for Regina (6-3).
4A No. 2 Marion 83, Dyersville Beckman 36
Kayba Laube scored 26 points and Ella VanWeelden scored 25 points as Marion rolled in Dyersville.
Sadie Struchen had 14 points and Riley Wright had 12 points for Marion (9-0).
Marion led 47-21 at halftime against Beckman (6-7), which has lost six straight.
Iowa City West 71, Waterloo East 28
The Women of Troy didn’t have a big problem with winless East in Iowa City.
West (5-4) led 44-15 at half. Audrey Koch led the team with 16 points. East fell to 0-9.
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 64, Linn-Mar 55
At the staart of the fourth quarter, the Lions led the top-ranked Little Hawks, 43-42, but couldn’t complete the upset in Iowa City.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Aubrey Joens had 16 points, including 9-of-12 at the foul line, and Kelsey Joens added 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as City remained undefeated at 9-0.
Hallie Peak had 14 points and Keegan Krejca had 13 for Linn-Mar (3-8).
Western Dubuque 50, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42
Madie Denlinger scored 13 points for the J-Hawks in Epworth.
Arianna Hawkins added 11 points and eight rebounds for Jefferson (2-9). Western Dubuque moved to 4-7.
Dubuque Hempstead 53, Cedar Rapids Washington 45
The Mustangs outscored the Warriors 15-7 in the third quarter in Cedar Rapids.
Riley Kay had 20 points for Hempstead (5-7).
Hannah Stuelke had 28 points and 11 rebounds for Washington (6-5).
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
5A No. 8 Cedar Falls 73, Iowa City Liberty 19
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61, Dubuque Senior 46
5A No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 56, Dubuque Wahlert 42
4A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, 5A No. 7 Waterloo West 52
Dubuque Hempstead 53, Cedar Rapids Washington 45
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 64, Linn-Mar 55
Iowa City West 71, Waterloo East 28
Western Dubuque 50, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42
WAMAC
Benton Community 66, South Tama 30
4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana 66, Independence 12
Clear Creek Amana 61, Vinton-Shellsburg 56
4A No. 10 DeWitt Central 52, 4A No. 12 Maquoketa 26
4A No. 2 Marion 83, Dyersville Beckman 36
Mount Vernon 51, West Delaware 32
Solon 56, Williamsburg 53
RIVER VALLEY
Bellevue 69, North Cedar 49
2A No. 1 Cascade 72, Northeast 32
Mid-Prairie 45, Durant 32
Monticello 48, Camanche 7
2A No. 6 West Branch 45, Iowa City Regina 20
3A No. 15 West Liberty 67, Wilton 40
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 48, Edgewood-Colesburg 34
1A No. 3 Bellevue Marquette 69, Cedar Valley Christian 18
Clinton Prince of Peace 62, Midland 29
1A No. 8 East Buchanan 46, Central City 37
Easton Valley 60, Lisbon 44
2A No. 9 Maquoketa Valley 64, Starmont 29
2A No. 3 North Linn 63, 1A No. 15 Springville 44
NORTHEAST IOWA
3A No. 2 Crestwood 45, Decorah 34
New Hampton 72, Charles City 60
4A No. 9 Waverly-Shell Rock 77, Oelwein 4
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Belle Plaine 41, Colfax-Mingo 37
English Valleys 50, BGM 49
Lynnville-Sully 60, Tri-County 13
1A No. 4 North Mahaska 70, Keota 13
Sigourney 59, HLV 11
UPPER IOWA
Elkader Central 60, Clayton Ridge 20
Lansing Kee 71, Postville 35
2A No. 6 MFL MarMac 60, South Winneshiek 16
Turkey Valley 67, West Central 34
OTHERS
Jesup 49, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29
Lone Tree 46, Hillcrest Academy 16
Louisa-Muscatine 65, Highland 42
Boys
West Branch 56, 2A No. 7 Iowa City Regina 54
Heck, yes, this meant something. You bet it did.
In the grand scheme of things, it’s just mid-January, and Tuesday night’s 56-54 win over Class 2A seventh-ranked Iowa City Regina wasn’t make or break for the West Branch boys’ basketball team. There are a lot of games and a postseason left to play.
But considering some of the peripherals here ...
“Huge for us,” Coach Jason Kern said.
» Read more: West Branch boys’ basketball upsets No. 7 Iowa City Regina
2A No. 4 North Linn 72, Springville 47
Lynx co-coach Bob Hilmer got his 900th career victory.
Hilmer, 78, is in 57th season coaching. He got his first win in 1963. He is the all-time leader in Iowa boys’ basketball history. Fred Parson, still coaching at Van Buren County, has 781 in 60 years.
Hilmer’s son, Mike, who is co-coach with him, got his 400th win earlier this month.
3A No. 10 Marion 62, 2A No. 5 Dyersville Beckman 60
Marion rallied past Beckman in Dyersville.
The Blazers led 48-40 early in the fourth quarter. Michael Keegan had 20 points and Mason White had 16 points for Beckman (9-2), which defeated 3A No. 2 Mount Vernon on Monday.
Marion (8-1) had four players in double figures, led by Will Henricksen with 17 points. Jaffer Murphy had 14 points, Connor Wahlen had 13, and Brayson Laube added 11.
4A No. 4 Cedar Falls 63, Iowa City Liberty 51
Truman State commit Josh Ollendieck had 19 points for as No. 4 Cedar Falls (7-1) defended its home court.
Andre Brandon had 15 points and Ben Houselog had 13 points for Liberty (5-3).
Linn-Mar 65, Iowa City High 62 (OT)
The Lions ended the Little Hawks’ four-game win streak Tuesday night in Marion.
Cam Guenther had 16 points and Dylan Decklever had 13 points for Linn-Mar (4-3).
Keshawn Christian had 23 points for City (5-3).
Bellevue Marquette 57, Cedar Valley Christian 47
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Bellevue Marquette edged CVC 24-23 in a wild fourth quarter in Bellevue. The game had 48 fouls and five players fouled out.
Levi Telecky had 24 points for CVC (2-9). Carson Michels had 20 points for Marquette (3-8).
Dubuque Wahlert 66, Cedar Rapids Prairie 51
After starting the year 6-0, Prairie has now lost four straight, falling again Tuesday night in Dubuque.
Elijah Ward and Max Lampe each had 12 points for Prairie (6-4).
Jacob Schockemoehl had 24 points for Wahlert (3-5).
4A No. 10 Dubuque Senior 68, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 47
No. 10 Senior (6-1) got 16 points from Tyler Schuster and 15 points from Kendrick Wetkins-Hogue in Cedar Rapids.
Caleb Schlaak had 14 points for Kennedy (5-3).
4A No. 2 Waterloo West 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40
No. 2 Waterloo West continued to remain undefeated against teams from the state of Iowa.
Jaden Keller had 23 points for West (8-1) in Waterloo.
Xavier (2-6) lost its sixth straight. Max Kaiser led the Saints with 10 points.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
4A No. 4 Cedar Falls 63, Iowa City Liberty 51
4A No. 6 Dubuque Hempstead 77, Cedar Rapids Washington 58
4A No. 10 Dubuque Senior 68, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 47
Dubuque Wahlert 66, Cedar Rapids Prairie 51
4A No. 3 Iowa City West 65, Waterloo East 39
Linn-Mar 65, Iowa City High 62 (OT)
4A No. 2 Waterloo West 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40
WAMAC
Benton Community 34, South Tama 19
3A No. 2 Mount Vernon 52, West Delaware 39
Clear Creek Amana 70, Vinton-Shellsburg 62 (OT)
DeWitt Central 63, Maquoketa 39
3A No. 10 Marion 62, 2A No. 5 Dyersville Beckman 60
Williamsburg 57, Solon 55
RIVER VALLEY
2A No. 2 Camanche 77, Monticello 55
Cascade 52, Northeast 33
North Cedar 65, Bellevue 58
West Branch 56, 2A No. 7 Iowa City Regina 54
Wilton 66, West Liberty 56
TRI-RIVERS
Bellevue Marquette 57, Cedar Valley Christian 47
Central City 73, East Buchanan 56
Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Alburnett 58
2A No. 4 North Linn 72, Springville 47
NORTHEAST IOWA
Charles City 66, New Hampton 39
Decorah 59, Crestwood 45
Waverly-Shell Rock 58, Oelwein 34
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Belle Plaine 48, Colfax-Mingo 43
BGM 65, English Valleys 47
Keota 66, North Mahaska 49
Lynnville-Sully 90, Tri-County 40
1A No. 1 Montezuma 75, Iowa Valley 44
Sigourney 36, HLV 30
UPPER IOWA
Lansing Kee 51, Postville 50
South Winneshiek 70, MFL MarMac 55
Turkey Valley 72, West Central 22
OTHERS
Highland 63, Louisa-Muscatine 37
Lone Tree 62, Hillcrest Academy 51
Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Jesup 44