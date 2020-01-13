No longer ranked No. 1, Dyersville Beckman plays like it in win over Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON — They admit it. It was cool be ranked No. 1.

“Not going to lie. It felt pretty good,” Michael Keegan said, after his Dyersville Beckman boys’ basketball team knocked off Mount Vernon, 71-59, in a fun Wamac Conference game Monday night.

It was the first time that had ever happened for the school, and it lasted a couple of weeks. The Blazers lost a close one to DeWitt Central right out of the holiday break and slid to fifth in Class 2A.

That might be fifth with a bullet now after this one. This was the first loss of the season for Mount Vernon, which is No. 2 in Class 3A in this week’s Associated Press poll.

“Losing one, it kind of sucked,” Keegan said. “But we’ve moved past that. We’ve just got to get the rest.”

“Like we’ve been saying the whole time, it’s all about the end of the season,” said Beckman Coach Michael Molony. “We haven’t played our best basketball. Maybe tonight was an example of what we can be. There are areas we can still clean up. But we’re just worried about playing our best basketball. Then whatever the people think of us after that is what they think about us.”

Beckman (9-1, 7-1 Wamac East) got up early, then fell down by 12, rebounded in the second quarter to take a lead and extended it to as many as 14 points in the second half. The Blazers made 16 of their 20 field-goal attempts in the final two quarters.

That’ll win you a few games.

“It starts on defense,” said Beckman guard Luke Goedken. “We get stops, we usually get rebounds, fast break and get good shots off that. Our coach preaches it starts on the defensive end.”

“They were high-percentage shots,” Molony said. “Moved the ball, moved bodies, and that’s what we talking about. Using both sides of the floor.”

Molony pointed out his team can go big, with the 6-foot-4 Keegan and 6-4 Jack Gehling, or it can go to a smaller lineup of four guards. Keegan finished with a team-high 21 points, with Goedken adding 14, guard Tom Jaeger 13 and guard Mason White 10 off the bench.

Mount Vernon (8-1, 8-1) got 30 points from superb junior guard Keaton Kutcher, but he had to work for his points, making 11 of 25 shots from the field. Noah Erickson was the only other Mustang in double figures, with 10.

A driving Kutcher shot brought MV within four, 54-50, early in the fourth quarter, but Beckman responded with the next two buckets to restore order. Mount Vernon never got closer.

“Our best game this season,” Goedken said. “Collectively, for sure.”

AT MOUNT VERNON

DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (71): Jack Westhoff 2-4 0-0 5, Jack Gehling 3-5 2-2 8, Michael Keegan 9-14 2-4 21, Tom Jaeger 4-8 3-4 13, Luke Goedken 6-7 0-2 14, Mason White 4-7 2-5 10, Sean Kluesner 0-0 0-0 0, Evan Schlarmann 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Engler 0-0 0-0 0, Jake Hermsen 0-0 0-0 0, Isaac Schlarmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-45 9-17 71.

MOUNT VERNON (59): Derek Jordan 2-3 0-0 4, Nolan Brand 4-6 1-2 9, Noah Erickson 5-10 0-0 10, Keaton Kutcher 11-25 4-7 30, Collin Swantz 1-4 0-0 3, Kaleb Brand 0-0 0-0 0, Jayden Meeker 0-1 1-2 1, Jack Kragenbrink 1-2 0-0 2, Trevor weber 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 6-11 59.

Halftime — Dyersville Beckman 32, Mount Vernon 29. 3-point goals — Dyersville Beckman 6-15 (Westhoff 0-2, Keegan 1-4, Jaeger 2-4, Goedken 2-2, White 0-3), Mount Vernon 5-17 (N. Brand 0-1, Erickson 0-2, Kutcher 4-11, Swantz 1-2, Meeker 0-1). Rebounds — Dyersville Beckman 20 (Gehling, Keegan 5), Mount Vernon 29 (N. Brand 9). Total fouls — Dyersville Beckman 9, Mount Vernon 19. Fouled out — None. Turnovers — Dyersville Beckman 9, Mount Vernon 13.

