Caitlynn Daniels sets Xavier scoring record; Saints take down Waterloo West

CEDAR RAPIDS — Records are nice, Caitlynn Daniels said.

But ...

“I have a lot of goals,” she said. “And none of them have included a scoring record.”

Nonetheless, Daniels has it. Her 17 points Tuesday put her at the top of the Cedar Rapids Xavier career chart as the Class 4A eighth-ranked Saints subdued 5A No. 7 Waterloo West, 65-52, in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game at Ron Thillen Gymnasium.

A signee at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, Daniels has scored 950 career points. Kelly Mitchell amassed 942 points from 2001 through 2005.

Daniels also distributed 10 assists as the Saints improved to 7-3 overall, 6-0 MVC. But she was far from the whole story.

Mary Kate Moeder came off the bench to score a career-high 16 points. Libby Arnold added 11 points, Aree Beckman 10, Aubrey Jones nine. And Maya Karl grabbed seven rebounds as the Saints enjoyed a surprising 39-24 advantage on the glass.

“We knew they were the bigger team,” Moeder said. “We knew that if we rebounded well, that would help us a lot.”

The Saints held West (9-2, 4-2) without an offensive rebound in the first half.

Ball insecurity hampered Xavier early, and the Wahawks held a pair of seven-point leads in the first quarter. But Xavier closed the half with a 19-4 blitz and took a 26-18 lead into intermission.

“We were a little nervous early,” Xavier Coach Tom Lilly said. “You can’t really anticipate 6-foot-3 and 5-11 on the other side. It took a while for us to settle into the pace of the game.”

Daniels broke Mitchell’s record with a jumper in the third quarter that put the Saints up 45-29. The margin grew to 55-35 early in the fourth.

“They played a great game; they tore us apart,” West Coach Tony Pappas said. “They got a lead and widened us out.”

Halli Poock paced the Wahawks with 20 points. Gabrielle Moore added 13.

CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER 65, WATERLOO WEST 52

At C.R. Xavier

WATERLOO WEST (52): Halli Poock 8-17 3-4 20, Gabrielle Moore 6-7 1-2 13, Lauren Conrey 2-8 2-2 8, Sahara Williams 3-14 2-2 9, Brooklynn Smith 1-3 0-1 2, Sierra Burt 0-1 0-0 0, Ashley Nystrom 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 8-11 52.

C.R. XAVIER (65): Aree Beckmann 5-10 0-0 10, Caitlynn Daniels 6-12 4-6 17, Aubrey Jones 4-9 1-1 9, Maya Karl 1-3 0-2 2, Libby Arnold 5-10 0-0 11, Brielle Bastian 0-3 0-0 0, Mary Kate Moeder 5-7 5-6 16, Sophia Schmit 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 10-15 65.

Halftime: Xavier 26, West 18. 3-point goals: West 4-16 (Poock 1-5, Conrey 2-8, Williams 1-2, Burt 0-1), Xavier 3-13 (Beckmann 0-3, Daniels 1-4, Arnold 1-1, Bastian 0-2, Moeder 1-2). Team fouls: West 15, Xavier 11. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: West 24 (Conrey 8), Xavier 39 (Karl 7). Assists: West 10 (Poock 4), Xavier 16 (Daniels 10). Steals: West 12 (Poock 4), Xavier 10 (Bastian 3). Turnovers: West 17, Xavier 19.

