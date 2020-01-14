Prep Basketball

Caitlynn Daniels sets Xavier scoring record; Saints take down Waterloo West

Saints remain perfect in the MVC at 6-0 with 65-52 win

Cedar Rapids Xavier teammates Brielle Bastian (3) and Caitlynn Daniels walk off the court following their 65-52 girls' basketball win over Waterloo West on Tuesday at Xavier. Daniels became the school scoring leader, with 950 career points. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Xavier teammates Brielle Bastian (3) and Caitlynn Daniels walk off the court following their 65-52 girls' basketball win over Waterloo West on Tuesday at Xavier. Daniels became the school scoring leader, with 950 career points. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Records are nice, Caitlynn Daniels said.

But ...

“I have a lot of goals,” she said. “And none of them have included a scoring record.”

Nonetheless, Daniels has it. Her 17 points Tuesday put her at the top of the Cedar Rapids Xavier career chart as the Class 4A eighth-ranked Saints subdued 5A No. 7 Waterloo West, 65-52, in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game at Ron Thillen Gymnasium.

A signee at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, Daniels has scored 950 career points. Kelly Mitchell amassed 942 points from 2001 through 2005.

Daniels also distributed 10 assists as the Saints improved to 7-3 overall, 6-0 MVC. But she was far from the whole story.

Mary Kate Moeder came off the bench to score a career-high 16 points. Libby Arnold added 11 points, Aree Beckman 10, Aubrey Jones nine. And Maya Karl grabbed seven rebounds as the Saints enjoyed a surprising 39-24 advantage on the glass.

“We knew they were the bigger team,” Moeder said. “We knew that if we rebounded well, that would help us a lot.”

The Saints held West (9-2, 4-2) without an offensive rebound in the first half.

Ball insecurity hampered Xavier early, and the Wahawks held a pair of seven-point leads in the first quarter. But Xavier closed the half with a 19-4 blitz and took a 26-18 lead into intermission.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We were a little nervous early,” Xavier Coach Tom Lilly said. “You can’t really anticipate 6-foot-3 and 5-11 on the other side. It took a while for us to settle into the pace of the game.”

Daniels broke Mitchell’s record with a jumper in the third quarter that put the Saints up 45-29. The margin grew to 55-35 early in the fourth.

“They played a great game; they tore us apart,” West Coach Tony Pappas said. “They got a lead and widened us out.”

Halli Poock paced the Wahawks with 20 points. Gabrielle Moore added 13.

CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER 65, WATERLOO WEST 52

At C.R. Xavier

WATERLOO WEST (52): Halli Poock 8-17 3-4 20, Gabrielle Moore 6-7 1-2 13, Lauren Conrey 2-8 2-2 8, Sahara Williams 3-14 2-2 9, Brooklynn Smith 1-3 0-1 2, Sierra Burt 0-1 0-0 0, Ashley Nystrom 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 8-11 52.

C.R. XAVIER (65): Aree Beckmann 5-10 0-0 10, Caitlynn Daniels 6-12 4-6 17, Aubrey Jones 4-9 1-1 9, Maya Karl 1-3 0-2 2, Libby Arnold 5-10 0-0 11, Brielle Bastian 0-3 0-0 0, Mary Kate Moeder 5-7 5-6 16, Sophia Schmit 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 10-15 65.

Halftime: Xavier 26, West 18. 3-point goals: West 4-16 (Poock 1-5, Conrey 2-8, Williams 1-2, Burt 0-1), Xavier 3-13 (Beckmann 0-3, Daniels 1-4, Arnold 1-1, Bastian 0-2, Moeder 1-2). Team fouls: West 15, Xavier 11. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: West 24 (Conrey 8), Xavier 39 (Karl 7). Assists: West 10 (Poock 4), Xavier 16 (Daniels 10). Steals: West 12 (Poock 4), Xavier 10 (Bastian 3). Turnovers: West 17, Xavier 19.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

West Branch boys' basketball upsets No. 7 Iowa City Regina

Photos: Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Waterloo West, Iowa high school girls' basketball

Dubuque Hempstead boys' basketball hands Cedar Rapids Prairie third loss in a row

No longer ranked No. 1, Dyersville Beckman plays like it in win over Mount Vernon

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds: Add sales tax, cut income and property taxes

TIME MACHINE: The midget car racing boom in Eastern Iowa

Democratic Debate: Warren, Sanders spar over her claim he said a woman can't win

NSA finds major security flaw in Windows 10

Much still undone in U.S.-China pact

Trending

    Give us feedback

    We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

    Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.