Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Friday's live stream, schedule, scores

It’s a busy day for the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena. The semifinals wrap up with Class 1A and 2A, then the championships tip off with a pair of finals Friday night.

This page will be updated with the latest live stream, updates, scores, stats and coverage. The championship games will be televised by IPTV.

Friday's state tournament schedule, scores

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Grundy Center (23-0) vs. No. 5 Cascade (23-1), 10 a.m.

No. 2 Central Decatur (23-0) vs. No. 3 Treynor (24-1), 11:45 a.m.

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (25-0) vs. No. 7 Bellevue Marquette (22-2), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 West Hancock (24-1) vs. No. 3 Montezuma (22-2), 3:15 p.m.

CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (19-5) vs. No. 3 Southeast Polk (21-3), 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 North Polk (23-2) vs. No. 3 Center Point-Urbana (23-2), 8 p.m.