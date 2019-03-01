Center Point-Urbana rolls past North Polk for 3A girls' basketball state title

DES MOINES — Ryley Goebel’s celebration will consist of a brownies feast.

“It’s going to be amazing,” she said.

Speaking of amazing, introduce yourself to the Center Point-Urbana girls’ basketball team.

The third-ranked Stormin’ Pointers capped a week of utter dominance Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena, brushing past No. 1 North Polk, 54-36, to win the Class 3A championship.

Coach Philip Klett stood, maybe a little dazed, with a smile on his face as he watched his triumphant players talk to the media afterward.

“I’m still numb,” he said. “It’s the dream of any coach to win the whole thing. We’d had some teams that didn’t have the opportunity to get here. We’d had some teams that had the opportunity to get close.”

And now he has this team, which — after its three predecessors lost in the semifinals — beat down the door and won it all.

“It doesn’t feel real,” said junior Adrianna Katcher, the all-tournament captain. “It hasn’t soaked in yet.”

When it does, she’ll realize her team was the best team in its class. As it turned out, by a wide margin.

CPU (24-2) won its three games here by an average of 27.7 points. The Stormin’ Pointers started jittery, missing their first three shots from the field, their first four free throws and falling behind, 5-0.

Callyn Fox broke the ice with a 3-pointer, and once the butterflies fled, CPU was unstoppable.

“We stayed as a team,” Madie Willson said. “We stayed positive and had each other’s backs.”

Peyton Kriegel’s 3-pointer gave CPU the lead at 10-8, and the Stormin’ Pointers led the rest of the way. It was 15-8 at the end of the first quarter. Then at 19-14, a 9-0 run opened it up.

CPU led 31-18 at halftime, 44-24 at the end of the third quarter.

Katcher (16 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three blocks) was joined on the all-tournament team by Goebel, a freshman oozing with talent. Goebel was 20 for 24 from the field this week and set a 3A tournament record with 16 steals.

“I’m in complete awe right now,” she said. “I’m so happy we could do this for the seniors. They’ve been working for this for four years. We wanted the title for them so bad.”

Goebel added 12 points and eight rebounds. Fox scored nine points, Willson seven.

Jaedon Murphy led North Polk (23-3) with 17 points. She and Maggie Phipps were on the all-tournament team, along with Annika Headington of Waukon and Kaili Lawson of Des Moines Christian.

CPU won its first two games at state by forcing turnovers galore. North Polk had “only” 17 miscues, but the Stormin’ Pointers held the Comets to 30-percent shooting (12 of 40).

The championship is the second in CPU history; the Stormin’ Pointers captured the 2A title in 1995.

A celebration is scheduled for 8:20 a.m. Monday at the school.

CENTER POINT-URBANA 54, NORTH POLK 36

3A State Championship, at Des Moines

CENTER POINT-URBANA (54): Adrianna Katcher 6-13 3-4 16, Karly Millikin 1-2 0-0 3, Rylee Clark 2-3 0-2 4, Madie Willson 3-4 0-0 7, Callyn Fox 4-12 0-2 9, Hannah Kress 0-0 0-0 0, Chloe Neighbor 0-0 0-0 0, Bryn Hadsall 0-0 0-0 0, Peyton Kriegel 1-5 0-0 3, Ryley Goebel 6-8 0-1 12, Lauren Dufoe 0-0 0-0 0, Claire Neighbor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 3-9 54.

NORTH POLK (36): Katie Scott 0-2 0-0 0, Abi Zimmer 1-3 0-2 2, Katie Brown 0-2 2-2 2, Jaedon Murphy 7-15 0-0 17, Maggie Phipps 2-11 3-4 7, Katie Berglund 0-0 0-0 0, Brooke Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Alia Springer 0-0 0-0 0, Lucy Schaffer 1-2 4-8 6, Sydney Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Paige Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Carolyn Steffen 0-3 0-0 0, Hannah Foster 0-1 0-0 0, Abby Hill 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 12-40 9-16 36.

Halftime: CPU 31, North Polk 18. 3-point goals: CPU 5-9 (Katcher 1-2, Millikin 1-1, Willson 1-1, Fox 1-1, Kriegel 1-4), North Polk 3-13 (Scott 0-1, Brown 0-2, Murphy 3-5, Phipps 0-4, Steffen 0-1). Team fouls: CPU 16, North Polk 11. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: CPU 31 (Katcher 9), North Polk 28 (Murphy, Phipps, Schaffer 5). Assists: CPU 10 (Katcher 6), North Polk 5 (Scott 2). Steals: CPU 9 (Katcher, Hadsall, Goebel 2), North Polk 7 (Hill 2). Turnovers: CPU 15, North Polk 17.

