Photos: West Branch vs. Grundy Center, Iowa Class 2A girls' state basketball quarterfinals

No. 3 West Branch won their quarterfinal game with No. 6 Grundy Center, 41-33, at the Iowa girls’ state basketball touranment at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. They play No. 2 Dike-New Hartford in the semifinal on Friday at noon.