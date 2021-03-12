Iowa boys' state basketball 2021: Friday's championship scores, stats, game replays and more

Championship Friday at the Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament started with three straight upsets, then top-ranked Waukee took care of business in the nightcap at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Montezuma (1A), Western Christian (2A), Pella (3A) and the Warriors in Class 4A took home state titles.

Friday's boys' state basketball scores

CLASS 1A FINAL

No. 6 Montezuma 44, No. 1 North Linn 41

Montezuma (25-2) took the lead in the first quarter and never trailed again as it completed a run to the Class 1A state title by beating the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 1 seeds.

Trey Shearer scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting and was named the all-tournament captain. Teammates Cole Watts (10 points, six rebounds, two steals) and Eddie Burgess (eight points, 12 rebounds, four blocks) joined him on the all-tournament team.

North Linn (27-1) shot 34 percent, but still had a chance to send the game to overtime. Austin Hilmer's desperation 3 bounced off the rim at the buzzer. He finished with 11 points. Tate Haughenbury led the Lynx with 13.

» Full story | Photos | Highlights | Box score | Watch replay

CLASS 2A FINAL

No. 6 Western Christian 56, No. 1 Boyden-Hull 50

Ty Van Essen put up 32 points and 12 rebounds to lead Western Christian (22-5) past Boyden-Hull (26-1) in a state championship game pitting two schools from the same town.

The Comets got within two multiple times in the fourth quarter after trailing 29-20 at halftime, but the Wolfpack hung on for their record 10th state title.

Van Essen was 9-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range. and made all 10 of his free throw attempts. Wyatt Gulker contributed 10 points and four assists for Western. Tanner Te Slaa led Boyden-Hull with 22 points and three steals.

» Box score | Watch replay

CLASS 3A FINAL

No. 5 Pella 68, No. 1 Ballard 59

Noah Allen scored 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting off the bench, leading four Pella players in double-figures as the Dutch (25-2) knocked off top-ranked and top-seeded Ballard (25-2).

All-tournament captain Grant Nelson scored 15 points and had six rebounds, Karl Miller totaled 14 points, seven boards and three assists and Parker Elder contributed 12 points and three assists. The Dutch shot 51.1 percent to Ballard's 36.8 percent.

Ballard was within 34-30 at halftime and 49-45 after three quarters but never led in the game's last 30:27. Ashton Hermann led the Bombers with 17 points.

» Box score | Watch replay

CLASS 4A FINAL

No. 2 Waukee 61, Johnston 50

Johnston (12-5) shot out to a 14-2 lead, but unlike last year's state title game loss to unranked Ankeny, Waukee (16-2) recovered in a big way.

The Warriors were within 16-12 after the first quarter, but didn't take the lead until the final minute of the third. Waukee ended the third on a 7-0 run, with Malik Allen's layup putting it up 41-39 and it never trailed again, outscoring Johnston 20-11 in the fourth.

Tucker DeVries scored 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting with six rebounds and four assists. Omaha Biliew had his best game of the tournament with 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks and Iowa signee Payton Sandford totaled 13 points and eight boards.

Steven Kramer led the Dragons with 16 points and eight rebounds.

» Box score | Watch replay

