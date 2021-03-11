Iowa boys' state basketball 2021: Thursday's scores, stats, game replays and more

The 2021 Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament continued Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with six semifinal games.

Find scores, stats, broadcast replays and complete area coverage here.

Boys’ state basketball coverage

» Fearless Montezuma takes down Grand View Christian in 1A semifinals

» North Linn shows it can win in different ways, returns to state finals

» Notebook: Plethora of media timeouts in this year’s event

» Wednesday, Final scores, stats, game replays and more

» Brackets: Updated scores and schedules for all 4 classes

Wednesday's boys' state basketball scores

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Boyden-Hull 77, No. 8 Aplington-Parkersburg 66

Tanner Te Slaa produced a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds and Marcus Kelderman scored 22 as reigning 2A state champion Boyden-Hull (26-0) booked a return trip to the title game.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Comets were 22 of 25 from the free-throw line, including Te Slaa's 13-of-14 mark. They were down 13-8 after one quarter, but started the second on an 8-0 run capped by Bryan Zylstra's go-ahead 3-pointer, then ended the half on a 6-0 sprint after A-P responded to take a 22-20 lead. They never trailed in the second half.

Jayden Mackie put up 21 points for the Falcons (22-4) and hit three 3s. Owen Thomas also made three treys and totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

» Box score | Watch replay

No. 6 Western Christian 56, No. 3 Des Moines Christian 47

After Boyden-Hull's win in the morning, Western Christian (21-5) did its part to set up an all-Hull state title game in Class 2A.

It was a balanced attack as five Wolfpack players scored at least eight points, led by Ty Van Essen's 15. He was 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and also grabbed 10 rebounds. Brayden Van Meeteren scored 11 points and Wyatt Gulker, Tyson Boer and Dalton Westra all had eight.

Boyden-Hull and Western have combined for 41 state appearances and 13 state championships, but have never met at the state tournament.

Elijah Hess led Des Moines Christian (22-3) with 12 points. Adam Witty scored 11. The Lions shot 34.8 percent and didn't lead in the second half after trailing 28-24 at the break.

» Box score | Watch replay

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Ballard 74, No. 10 Davenport Assumption 65

Ashton Hermann scored 26 points and Connor Drew had 22 points and 11 rebounds as top-ranked Ballard (25-1) prevailed despite a 33-point night from Texas signee Emarion Ellis.

It was a sloppy game at times, as Assumption (19-7) turned it over 21 times and Ballard had 17 turnovers. The Bombers shot 32 free throws, making 25, and Assumption was 16-of-19 at the line.

Ellis was 6-of-15 from 3-point range, including a shot from near half-court at the third-quarter buzzer that got the Knights within 51-45. They got as close as four with 1:35 remaining after trailing 32-22 at halftime but Ballard held on. Ellis also had seven rebounds, three assists and six steals.

» Box score | Watch replay

No. 5 Pella 46, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32

Pella (24-2) scored 14 points off 16 Sergeant Bluff-Luton turnovers and limited the Warriors to single-digit scoring outputs in the first three quarters. The Warriors (17-8) shot 29.3 percent, including 3-of-17 from 3-point range.

The Dutch were not great offensively, but shooting 35.4 percent was plenty good enough to win with their defense. Karl Miller scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Grant Nelson made 3-of-7 3s and finished with 13 points.

Brady Schaap led Sergeant Bluff-Luton with nine points.

» Box score | Watch replay

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

Johnston 64, No. 1 Cedar Falls 51

Johnston (12-4) jumped out to a 14-4 lead and never trailed as it convincingly handed Cedar Falls its first loss and advanced to what will be an all-CIML state title game.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Dragons led 31-17 at halftime and built as large as a 22-point lead in the second half. They forced 17 Cedar Falls turnovers and shot 56.8 percent from the field, including 6-of-14 from deep.

Steven Kramer scored a game-high 23 points for Johnston, with seven rebounds and three assists. Trey Lewis made three 3s and totaled 15 points, and Grant Reid and Max Roquet both scored 10. Landon Wolf led Cedar Falls (20-1) with 20.

» Box score | Watch replay

No. 2 Waukee 71, No. 3 Ames 36

Just like Wednesday's quarterfinal win over Pleasant Valley, Waukee (15-2) dominated from the jump against Ames (18-4). The Warriors started the game on a 16-1 run and held the Little Cyclones without a field goal for the first 7:53.

Tucker DeVries led four Waukee players in double figures with 18 points. He was 7-of-8 from the field and also had seven rebounds. Omaha Biliew had 12 points and nine rebounds. Payton and Price Sandfort both had 10 points.

Keyshaun Brooks led Ames with 10 points.

» Box score | Watch replay

Live updates