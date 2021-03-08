Prep Basketball

Iowa boys' state basketball 2021: Brackets, schedule for all 4 classes

Wapsie Valley players plays Bishop Garrigan in their Class 1A state championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Wapsie Valley players plays Bishop Garrigan in their Class 1A state championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines hosts the 2021 Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament this week. Thirty-two teams qualified with substate victories, eight in each of the four classes. The tournament tips off Monday and runs through Friday with the state championship games.

Only one state champion is back this year: top-ranked Boyden-Hull in Class 2A.

Here are the brackets and updated schedule and scores. Rankings from the Associated Press poll are listed next to the teams if applicable. The tournaments were seeded by votes of the coaches, and those seeds are in parentheses.

Class 4A

[Bracket]

Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 10

(1) No. 1 Cedar Falls (19-0) vs. (8) Dubuque Senior (12-8), noon

(4) Johnston (10-4) vs. (5) West Des Moines Dowling (12-8), 10 a.m.

(2) No. 2 Waukee (13-2) vs. (7) No. 5 Pleasant Valley (19-3), 4 p.m.

(3) No. 3 Ames (17-3) vs. (6) No. 4 Council Bluffs Lincoln (19-4), 2 p.m.

Semifinals — Thursday, March 11

6 p.m.

8 p.m.

Final — Friday, March 12

7:30 p.m.

 

Class 3A

[Bracket]

Quarterfinals — Tuesday, March 9

(1) No. 1 Ballard (23-1) vs. (8) No. 9 Clear Lake (22-2), 2 p.m.

(4) No. 4 Dallas Center-Grimes (20-3) vs. (5) No. 10 Davenport Assumption (18-6), 4 p.m.

(2) No. 5 Pella (22-2) vs. (7) No. 2 Monticello (22-0), 8 p.m.

(3) No. 7 Western Dubuque (18-4) vs. (6) Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16-7), 6 p.m.

Semifinals — Thursday, March 11

2 p.m.

4 p.m.

Final — Friday, March 12

5 p.m.

 

Class 2A

[Bracket]

Quarterfinals — Monday, March 8 and Tuesday, March 9

(1) No. 1 Boyden-Hull (24-0) vs. (8) South Central Calhoun (19-5), 6 p.m. Mon.

(4) No. 8 Aplington-Parkersburg (21-3) vs. (5) Van Meter (17-6), 8 p.m. Mon.

(2) No. 6 Western Christian (19-5) vs. (7) Camanche (18-6), noon Tue.

(3) No. 3 Des Moines Christian (21-2) vs. (6) Dyersville Beckman (16-7), 10 a.m. Tue.

Semifinals — Thursday, March 11

10 a.m.

Noon

Final — Friday, March 12

2:30 p.m.

 

Class 1A

[Bracket]

Quarterfinals — Monday, March 8

(1) No. 1 North Linn (25-0) vs. (8) South Winneshiek (18-6), 10 a.m.

(4) No. 3 Martensdale-St. Marys (24-0) vs. (5) No. 5 Easton Valley (22-0), noon

(2) No. 2 Lake Mills (25-0) vs. (7) No. 6 Montezuma (22-2), 2 p.m.

(3) No. 7 Grand View Christian (20-1) vs. (6) No. 10 Remsen St. Mary’s (22-3), 4 p.m.

Semifinals — Wednesday, March 10

6 p.m.

8 p.m.

Final — Friday, March 12

Noon

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

At North Linn, an incredible run of basketball success

Iowa boys' state basketball 2021: A closer look at Monday's games

Iowa boys' state basketball 2021: The Gazette's predictions

Dike-New Hartford rallies past Maquoketa Valley for 2A girls' state basketball championship

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Starting March 14, COVID-19 vaccines to go to Linn County residents with medical conditions

Rural Iowa counties hit hardest in COVID-19's first year

1 killed, 3 injured in overnight crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids

Timeline: Iowa's year of enduring the coronavirus pandemic

Welcome to Iowa. Some exceptions may apply

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.