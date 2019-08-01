Prep Baseball

Iowa high school state baseball 2019: Thursday's schedule, scores, live stream

Semifinals begin with 1A and 2A

Alburnett's Luke Smith (12) hits a single during a Class 1A quarterfinal against South Winneshiek at the 2019 State Baseball Championship at Principal Park in Des Moines on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Alburnett's Luke Smith (12) hits a single during a Class 1A quarterfinal against South Winneshiek at the 2019 State Baseball Championship at Principal Park in Des Moines on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
The Iowa high school state baseball tournament semifinals begin Thursday at Principal Park in Des Moines, where championship matchups will be determined in Class 1A and Class 2A.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Thursday’s state baseball schedule

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

11 a.m. — No. 6 Don Bosco (29-4) vs. No. 1 Mason City Newman (36-3)

1:30 p.m. — No. 3 Alburnett (33-5) vs. No. 10 Remsen St. Mary's (27-7)

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

4:30 p.m. — West Sioux (22-5) vs. No. 5 Van Meter (32-3)

7 p.m. — No. 2 North Linn (39-5) vs. Des Moines Christian (29-8)

 

Follow state baseball live

Watch: IHSSN live stream

Stats: IHSAA live stats

Follow: @kjpilcher and on Twitter

