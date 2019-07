Iowa high school state baseball 2019: Wednesday's schedule, scores, live stream

The Iowa high school state baseball tournament quarterfinals wrap up Wednesday with four Class 4A games at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Here’s everything you need to know.

State baseball coverage

» Tuesday's state baseball scores and coverage

» Despite seizures, Cedar Rapids Xavier catcher Garrett Ries plays on

» Cedar Rapids Xavier staves off ADM's upset bid in Class 3A quarterfinals

» Updated state baseball brackets and schedule

Wednesday’s state baseball schedule

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

11 a.m. — No. 6 West Des Moines Dowling (30-11) vs. No. 3 Southeast Polk (30-13)

1:30 p.m. — No. 1 Johnston (34-5) vs. Ankeny (21-17)

4:30 p.m. — No. 5 Western Dubuque (32-9) vs. No. 9 Urbandale (28-14)

7 p.m. — No. 2 Iowa City West (33-7) vs. Pleasant Valley (25-11)

Follow state baseball live

Watch: IHSSN live stream

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Stats: IHSAA live stats

Follow: @kjpilcher and @jeje66 on Twitter