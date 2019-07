Iowa high school baseball 2019: 3A, 4A district and substate pairings, schedule, hosts

The Iowa High School Athletic Association reveleaded postseason baseball pairings Tuesday for Class 3A and Class 4A teams.

The substate finals are set for Wednesday, July 24. Substate champions advance to the state tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines. That begins Tuesday, July 30 in 3A and Monday, July 31 in 4A.

[1A and 2A district, substate baseball pairings]

Here’s a look at the pairings and schedule, with rankings included from this week’s Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll. Seeds for Class 4A teams are in parentheses.

Class 3A

DISTRICT 1

Semifinals – Friday, July 19

Le Mars vs. No. 8 Sioux City Heelan (at Storm Lake), 5 p.m.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Storm Lake, 7 p.m.

Final – Monday, July 22

At Storm Lake, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 2

Semifinals – Friday, July 19

Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.

Spencer vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (at Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 5 p.m.

Final – Monday, July 22

At Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 1 FINAL – Wednesday, July 24

District 1 champion vs. District 2 champion (at Highest remaining seed), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 3

Semifinals – Friday, July 19

Perry at No. 6 Ballard, 7 p.m.

Webster City vs. Humboldt (at Ballard), 5 p.m.

Final – Monday, July 22

At Ballard, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 4

Semifinals – Friday, July 19

Greene County at No. 7 Gilbert, 7 p.m.

Algona vs. Boone (at Gilbert), 5 p.m.

Final – Monday, July 22

At Gilbert, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 2 FINAL – Wednesday, July 24

District 3 champion vs. District 4 champion (at Highest remaining seed), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 5

Semifinals – Friday, July 19

Iowa Falls-Alden at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m.

Decorah vs. Center Point-Urbana (at Cedar Rapids Xavier), 5 p.m.

Final – Monday, July 22

At Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 6

Semifinals – Friday, July 19

Hampton-Dumont at Waverly-Shell Rock, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Charles City (at Waverly-Shell Rock), 5 p.m.

Final – Monday, July 22

At Waverly-Shell Rock, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 3 FINAL – Wednesday, July 24

District 5 champion vs. District 6 champion (at Highest remaining seed), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 7

Semifinals – Friday, July 19

Anamosa at No. 3 DeWitt Central, 7 p.m.

West Delaware vs. Independence (at DeWitt Central), 5 p.m.

Final – Monday, July 22

At DeWitt Central, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 8

Semifinals – Friday, July 19

Vinton-Shellsburg vs. Dubuque Wahlert (at Maquoketa), 5 p.m.

Benton Community at Maquoketa, 7 p.m.

Final – Monday, July 22

At Maquoketa, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 4 FINAL – Wednesday, July 24

District 7 champion vs. District 8 champion (at Highest remaining seed), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 9

Semifinals – Friday, July 19

Keokuk vs. No. 2 Davenport Assumption (at Washington), 5 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Washington, 7 p.m.

Final – Monday, July 22

At Washington, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 10

Semifinals – Friday, July 19

Fort Madison at No. 10 Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Clear Creek-Amana vs. Mount Pleasant (at Fairfield), 5 p.m.

Final – Monday, July 22

At Fairfield, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 5 FINAL – Wednesday, July 24

District 9 champion vs. District 10 champion (at Highest remaining seed), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 11

Semifinals – Friday, July 19

Newton at No. 4 Marion, 7 p.m.

Bondurant-Farrar vs. South Tama (at Marion), 5 p.m.

Final – Monday, July 22

At Marion, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 12

Semifinals – Friday, July 19

Nevada at Oskaloosa, 7 p.m.

Pella vs. Solon (at Oskaloosa), 5 p.m.

Final – Monday, July 22

At Oskaloosa, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 6 FINAL – Wednesday, July 24

District 11 champion vs. District 12 champion (at Highest remaining seed), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 13

Semifinals – Friday, July 19

Knoxville at North Polk, 7 p.m.

Norwalk vs. Carlisle (at North Polk), 5 p.m.

Final – Monday, July 22

At North Polk, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 14

Semifinals – Friday, July 19

Clarke at No. 9 Centerville, 7 p.m.

Saydel vs. Grinnell (at Centerville), 5 p.m.

Final – Monday, July 22

At Centerville, 7 p.m.

SUBSTATE 7 FINAL – Wednesday, July 24

District 13 champion vs. District 14 champion (at Highest remaining seed), 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 15

Semifinals – Friday, July 19

Atlantic at No. 5 Harlan, 7 p.m.

Carroll vs. Winterset (at Harlan), 5 p.m.

Final – Monday, July 22

At Harlan, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 16

Semifinals – Friday, July 19

Creston at Dallas Center-Grimes, 7 p.m.

Adel ADM vs. Glenwood (at Dallas Center-Grimes), 5 p.m.

Final – Monday, July 22

At Dallas Center-Grimes, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

All 4A teams play quarterfinal games Friday, July 19 (all times 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted), then the highest remaining seed advances to the final. The other two teams play a semifinal game on Monday, July 22.

SUBSTATE 1

(6) Council Bluffs Jefferson at (1) No. 6 Urbandale

(5) Sioux City West at (2) Sioux City East

(4) Sioux City North at (3) Waukee

SUBSTATE 2

(6) Des Moines Hoover at (1) No. 4 Des Moines Roosevelt, 5 p.m.

(5) Des Moines Lincoln at (2) No. 10 Mason City

(4) Fort Dodge at (3) Ankeny

SUBSTATE 3

(6) Waterloo West at (1) No. 7 Ankeny Centennial

(5) Cedar Rapids Kennedy at (2) No. 8 Southeast Polk

(4) Cedar Falls at (3) Marshalltown

SUBSTATE 4

(6) Waterloo East at (1) No. 3 Western Dubuque

(5) Davenport North at (2) Dubuque Hempstead

(4) Dubuque Senior at (3) Davenport Central

SUBSTATE 5

(6) Muscatine at (1) No. 2 Iowa City West

(5) Clinton at (2) Davenport West

(4) North Scott at (3) Cedar Rapids Prairie

SUBSTATE 6

(6) Bettendorf at (1) No. 5 Linn-Mar

(5) Burlington at (2) Iowa City High

(4) Cedar Rapids Jefferson at (3) Pleasant Valley

SUBSTATE 7

(6) Ames at (1) No. 9 West Des Moines Dowling

(5) Cedar Rapids Washington vs. (2) Iowa City Liberty (at Mount Mercy)

(4) West Des Moines Valley at (3) Ottumwa

SUBSTATE 8

(6) Des Moines North at (1) No. 1 Johnston

(5) Council Bluffs Lincoln at (2) Lewis Central

(4) Indianola vs. (3) Des Moines East (at Des Moines Hoover)