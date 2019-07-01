Iowa high school baseball rankings: Hot stretch boosts Alburnett to No. 3 in 1A

Alburnett is playing as well as any baseball team with the postseason rapidly approaching.

With less than two weeks of the regular season remaining, the Pirates have improved to 24-4 before Monday’s action. They have won 12 straight games and 20 of the last 21.

Alburnett went 5-0 last week and climbed three spots to third in Class 1A in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings, released Monday. It is the Pirates' highest ranking since being voted third in the preseason poll.

The Pirates recorded a big Tri-Rivers Conference sweep over North Linn last Monday. The Lynx (31-4), then ranked second, dropped to third in 2A this week. Alburnett also swept Clinton Prince of Peace before beating 2A Monticello Friday.

Alburnett has not lost since June 11, when it fell 9-2 to top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Mason City Newman (21-3).

The Tri-Rivers has three ranked teams, including fourth-ranked Calamus-Wheatland (24-3) in 1A.

Second-ranked Iowa City West swapped spots with No. 3 Western Dubuque in 4A. The Trojans (21-6) swept the Bobcats (21-5) in a doubleheader Friday at Peosta. West won 5-4 and 5-1.

Linn-Mar (20-5) moved up to fifth in 4A. The Lions swept previously ranked Iowa City High, 2-0 and 7-6, last Friday at Mercer Park.

Cedar Rapids Xavier maintained its spot atop the 3A rankings. The Saints (24-2) have been ranked first since the second week of the season.

Marion (20-3) was voted fourth in 3A. The Indians host 2A No. 8 Dyersville Beckman (21-8) for a Wamac Conference doubleheader Monday.

Johnston (22-3) and Wilton (17-1) remained top-ranked in 4A and 2A, respectively.

Final rankings for 1A and 2A should be released next week. District play starts Thursday, July 11 with preliminary-round games in 1A and first-round games in 1A and 2A set for Saturday, July 13.

CLASS 4A

1. Johnston

2. Iowa City West

3. Western Dubuque

4. Des Moines Roosevelt

5. Linn-Mar

6. Urbandale

7. Ankeny Centennial

8. Southeast Polk

9. West Des Moines Dowling

10. Mason City

CLASS 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier

2. Davenport Assumption

3. DeWitt Central

4. Marion

5. Harlan

6. Ballard

7. Gilbert

8. Sioux City Heelan

9. Centerville

10. Fairfield

CLASS 2A

1. Wilton

2. Dike-New Hartford

3. North Linn

4. Treynor

5. West Lyon

6. Van Meter

7. New Hampton

8. Dyersville Beckman

9. Hinton

10. Estherville-Lincoln Central

CLASS 1A

1. Mason City Newman

2. Martensdale-St. Marys

3. Alburnett

4. Calamus-Wheatland

5. Southeast Warren

6. Don Bosco

7. Saint Ansgar

8. Kingsley-Pierson

9. Coon Rapids-Bayard

10. Remsen St. Mary's

