Prep Baseball

Alburnett sweeps North Linn in matchup of ranked baseball teams

Alburnett pitcher Keaton Parker throws during the third inning of their high school baseball game against Lisbon at City Park in Lisbon, Iowa, on Monday, July 2, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Alburnett pitcher Keaton Parker throws during the third inning of their high school baseball game against Lisbon at City Park in Lisbon, Iowa, on Monday, July 2, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

TROY MILLS — The hottest prep baseball team in Linn County still is a member of the Tri-Rivers Conference. It’s just from a different school.

Alburnett got strong pitching from Keaton Parker in the opener and Hunter Caves out of the bullpen in the nightcap, hit the ball around and swept North Linn, 4-2 and 6-3, in a battle of top-10 teams in their respective classes Monday night.

The Pirates (21-4), ranked sixth in Class 1A, have won nine games in a row and 17 of 18. North Linn (29-3), No. 2 in 2A, had a 24-game win streak snapped.

“That’s nuts,” Caves said. “I’ve never swept North Linn in my life. It’s a good feeling right now. Just keep it going.”

“It’s huge for our program,” said Alburnett Coach Ryan Stensland. “I’m so proud of these guys for the effort they have been putting in every day. I think tonight we came in and put together two complete games.”

Parker outdueled North Linn’s Jake Hilmer in the first game, allowing just three hits, not walking anyone and striking out 12 in a complete-game beauty that took just under 100 pitches. One of the runs charged against him was unearned.

Hilmer, Iowa’s all-time winningest pitcher, took a rare loss, as a three-run third inning for Alburnett turned out to be the difference. Austin Huber had a huge two-run single in the frame, and Parker helped his own cause with a RBI double.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“I knew their one through four hitters could get to the wall,” said Parker, who improved his season record to 5-2. “They are all fast guys, too. The bottom of the order, I had to go at them and keep my pitch count low.”

Alburnett jumped on starting pitcher Austin Hilmer in Game 2, scoring twice each in the first and second innings and never looking back. Huber and Parker again had big run-scoring hits in the first.

Caves relieved starter Caden Evans with two on and none out in the third, got out of that jam and finished things up with five innings of shutout ball.

“I got told to throw strikes. That’s what I tried to do,” Caves said. “Make the defense work, and they came through.”

North Linn is a banged-up baseball team, as starting infielder Parker Bechen missed the twin-bill with a nagging hip-flexor injury. Starting infielder and No. 2 pitcher Trevor Boge, who came into Monday second in the state in RBIs, sprained his left knee hitting first base awkwardly on a close play late in the first game and didn’t play in Game 2.

North Linn Coach Travis Griffith said the hope is Boge will be able to return for the postseason, though there are no guarantees.

“Our (shortcomings) as a team have been masked by great pitching,” Griffith said. “Tonight, they hit our great pitching. They were the better team tonight, without question.”

Ironically, Alburnett now needs North Linn to sweep Calamus-Wheatland to get a share of the Tri-Rivers Conference championship. Those teams play Thursday.

Calamus-Wheatland is 20-0 in the league, Alburnett 18-2.

l Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Baseball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Western Dubuque holds strong at second in Class 4A baseball rankings

Marion sweep leads to Steve Fish's 700th career coaching victory

Iowans In pro baseball: Connor Van Scoyoc makes professional debut

IHSAA releases 2019 district, substate baseball assignments

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Steven Leath, former Iowa State president, leaves $1.25 million in departure from Auburn University

Operation Quickfind: Ethan Paris

Cedar Rapids wants to buy Cedar Lake for $1

Downtown Passport Program aimed at promoting shopping local in Cedar Rapids

Tax credits go to Fairfield manufacturer Traffix Devices makes highway products such as barrels, cones

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.