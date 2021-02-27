Iowa Women's Basketball

Iowa women's basketball: Hawkeyes' week goes from 'weird' to Wisconsin

Iowa takes a 23-game win streak against the Badgers into Sunday test at Madison

Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) and Sharon Goodman celebrate their win over Penn State on Feb. 18. Czinano leads the nation i
Iowa’s Monika Czinano (25) and Sharon Goodman celebrate their win over Penn State on Feb. 18. Czinano leads the nation in field-goal percentage. The Hawkeyes are at Wisconsin on Sunday. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — There’s been a scheduled game at Indiana, moved from last Sunday, to accommodate ...

An added game Tuesday against Maryland — and 111 points surrendered.

And that five-hour delay Thursday, which was followed by the Iowa Hawkeyes’ best women’s basketball effort of the season, an 89-67 rout of 12th-ranked Michigan.

Go figure.

“Obviously, (Thursday) was a very weird situation,” freshman Caitlin Clark said.

Weird situation. Weird week. But if there’s one thing that can bring the Hawkeyes back to normalcy, it’s a trip to Wisconsin.

Iowa (13-7, 9-7 Big Ten) faces the Badgers (5-16, 2-16) at 2 p.m. Sunday (FS1) at Kohl Center in Madison.

The Hawkeyes have defeated the Badgers 23 straight times in a streak that began in 2007. The most recent conquest was a not-so-easy 85-78 job Dec. 5 at Iowa City.

With the season-long hype that has followed Clark, the slam-dunk Big Ten freshman of the year and a legitimate player-of-the-year candidate, it’s easy to lose track of what post Monika Czinano has done lately.

Or what she hasn’t done. Miss.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

A junior, Czinano has made 23 of 27 field-goal attempts in the last three games. That has helped her season rate to 69.2 percent, which leads the nation by more than 4 percent.

Czinano and freshman Sharon Goodman held their own against Michigan’s Naz Hillmon on Thursday.

“(Hillmon) is really, really good,” Czinano said. “I’m really proud of our team’s mental toughness.”

Goodman said, “We just wanted to play. Coming off that Maryland loss ... you never want to sit on a loss for long.”

Instead, the Hawkeyes roared back, with just one day of preparation. The reward was a six-spot boost in the NCAA NET Rankings, up to 26th. To stay at that level, a win Sunday is mandatory.

The presence and effectiveness of Czinano and Goodman is a necessity now, with the other post, Logan Cook, sidelined for a while with COVID-19.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

MORE Iowa Women's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

It's Caitlin Clark's world, and we're just living in it

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball vs. Michigan Wolverines

Iowa women's basketball endures delay, routs No. 12 Michigan, 89-67

Big Ten player-of-the-year frontrunners on display when Iowa hosts No. 12 Michigan

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids woman tells of domestic abuse before her sister's slaying

Sap is pouring for Indian Creek Nature Center's Maple Syrup Festival and programs

Republican bill would force Iowa universities to hold in-person graduation

Man who barricaded in North Liberty business shot at police 6 times, complaints show

CeMar Trail project making progress despite delays from derecho

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.