Michigan-Iowa women's basketball game is delayed

A possibility remains that it will be played today

The scene at Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 3 p.m. Thursday. (Jeff Linder/The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — Thursday’s Big Ten women’s basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 12 Michigan has been delayed.

“Both institutions have decided to delay the game in conjunction with COVID-19 protocols and will play later today if possible,” according to a UI press release. “If the game is not played today, the teams will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the contest.

“The decision to pause was made jointly by the Michigan and Iowa Department of Athletics and the sports medicine staffs in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.”

The Hawkeyes were on the court during warmups, about 45 minutes before the 3:30 p.m. tip, when the music was cut and Bluder addressed the team.

The Hawkeyes then returned up the tunnel, presumably to their locker room.

Michigan has not been on the court.

Will update as developments unfold.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

