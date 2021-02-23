Maryland beats Iowa 111-93 in matchup of nation's highest-scoring teams

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland and Iowa rank 1-2 in the nation in scoring offense, and they lived up to that Tuesday.

Eighth-ranked Maryland struck for 41 points in the first quarter and downed the Hawkeyes, 111-93, in a Big Ten women’s basketball clash at the Xfinity Center.

It was the most points an Iowa team has ever given up in a game to a Division-I opponent, breaking the mark of 105, set by Notre Dame in 2018.

The all-time mark by an opponent is 112, scored by Grand View during the 1975-76 season.

“I thought they would cool off, and they didn’t do that,” said Caitlin Clark, who scored 34 points and became the most prolific freshman scorer in school history, with 519, breaking the old mark set by Jamie Printy.

“We’ve got to play better defense, but they have a lot of weapons.”

The Terrapins (17-2, 13-1 Big Ten) hit 8 of 9 shots from long distance in the first quarter. They finished at 61 percent from the floor, including 15 of 22 from deep.

“It was a disastrous first quarter,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said. “We gave too many 3s, and we had some transition issues.”

The rest of the game was a wash, with both teams scoring mostly at will.

“Tiring, for one,” Clark answered when asked about playing at such a fast pace. “It was fun basketball, an up-and-down pace. It’s how you want to play.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Other than that first quarter, when we dug ourselves that hole, it was just fun basketball.”

It was 68-51 at halftime, 90-70 after three quarters.

Maryland’s Katie Benzan made 9 of 10 shots from long range and scored 29 points. Diamond Miller added 27 points, and Ashley Owusu posted 24 points and 12 assists.

That trio shot 30 of 41 from the floor.

“With Benzan hitting 3s like that, it’s tough to play zone,” Bluder said. “We didn’t get that covered.”

Clark had 29 points in the first half. Monika Czinano hit all eight of her field-goal tries and added 17 points, McKenna Warnock tallied 16.

The Hawkeyes (12-7, 8-7) have just one day off, then host No. 12 Michigan (13-2, 8-2) Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Tip is 3:30 p.m. (BTN).