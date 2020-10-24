Iowa football at Purdue: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

It’s been a long wait, but the 2020 Iowa football season is finally here. The Hawkeyes open a nine-game slate Saturday at Purdue.

Find all the viewing details, plus our staff picks here.

Iowa at Purdue Game details

Kickoff time: 2:40 p.m. CT

TV: Big Ten Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 391

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @jeje66, @Hlas, @GazetteOnIowa

Iowa at Purdue predictions

Mike Hlas — Directions to West Lafayette: Go to Lafayette. Turn west. Purdue 31, Iowa 28

Jeff Johnson — Good thing I’m not a gambler, because predicting games in this weird, COVID-19 season seems dang-near impossible. Iowa 35, Purdue 31

J.R. Ogden — It snowed on Monday in Cedar Rapids, which means it’s football season. Really? Iowa 24, Purdue 21

Ben Visser — One team has a coach who’s going to coach during the game and the other team doesn’t have a coach who’s going to coach during the game. Iowa 24, Purdue 17

Beth Malicki — I thought I’d been fired from this page. Or a terrible virus had rendered so many sports unplayable. But, no, I was just furloughed from a role in which there is no compensation. Now I’m back and everything can return to normal. Iowa 27, Purdue 20

Todd Brommelkamp — Jeff Brohm won’t be in attendance Saturday which makes him like the majority of Purdue fans in the post-Joe Tiller era. Iowa 28, Purdue 24

