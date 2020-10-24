Iowa Football

Iowa football at Purdue: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) celebrates with wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) after a touchdown
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) celebrates with wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) after a touchdown last season at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Gazette

It’s been a long wait, but the 2020 Iowa football season is finally here. The Hawkeyes open a nine-game slate Saturday at Purdue.

Find all the viewing details, plus our staff picks here.

Iowa at Purdue Game details

Kickoff time: 2:40 p.m. CT

TV: Big Ten Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 391

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @jeje66, @Hlas, @GazetteOnIowa

Iowa at Purdue predictions

Mike Hlas — Directions to West Lafayette: Go to Lafayette. Turn west. Purdue 31, Iowa 28

Jeff Johnson — Good thing I’m not a gambler, because predicting games in this weird, COVID-19 season seems dang-near impossible. Iowa 35, Purdue 31

J.R. Ogden — It snowed on Monday in Cedar Rapids, which means it’s football season. Really? Iowa 24, Purdue 21

Ben Visser — One team has a coach who’s going to coach during the game and the other team doesn’t have a coach who’s going to coach during the game. Iowa 24, Purdue 17

Beth Malicki — I thought I’d been fired from this page. Or a terrible virus had rendered so many sports unplayable. But, no, I was just furloughed from a role in which there is no compensation. Now I’m back and everything can return to normal. Iowa 27, Purdue 20

Todd Brommelkamp — Jeff Brohm won’t be in attendance Saturday which makes him like the majority of Purdue fans in the post-Joe Tiller era. Iowa 28, Purdue 24

More pregame coverage

» With Iowa football season finally here, daily testing and ‘doing the right thing’ can help it endure

» Iowa football at Purdue breakdown: Pregame analysis, prediction

» Hawkeye radio’s Gary Dolphin out of bunker, back in booth

» Fun Facts: Iowa-Purdue, Foo Fighters edition

» Iowa football notes: Grad transfer Jack Heflin living his dream as a Hawkeye

» Iowa football players will have the option to kneel or stand for national anthem

» New Iowa offensive tackle Coy Cronk is a Big Ten old hand

» Iowa football: 5 things to know about Purdue

» Iowa football depth chart for Purdue game

» Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm out for game against Iowa after testing positive for COVID-19

