Iowa football depth chart: 2-deeps released for Purdue game

CEDAR RAPIDS — We’ve got some answers.

As expected, it appears Indiana graduate transfer Coy Cronk has cemented a starting spot for Iowa’s football team going into its season opener Saturday afternoon at Purdue.

Cronk is listed as the Hawkeyes’ starter at right tackle, opposite Alaric Jackson. Cronk made 40 starts for the Hoosiers in his career, including playing as a true freshman.

The rest of the offensive line puzzle seems to have been solved as well. Obviously, Tyler Linderbaum is Iowa’s starting center, with the two starting guards listed as Cole Banwart on the left side and Kyler Schott on the right.

Banwart is coming back from surgery that ended his 2019 season prematurely.

Sophomore Sam LaPorta is listed as Iowa’s No. 1 tight end, with senior Shaun Beyer behind him. No other surprises at the other positions.

Defensively, senior Barrington Wade continues being listed as the starter at the cash position. Jack Campbell and Nick Niemann are the starters at middle and weakside linebacker.

In the secondary, it’s Matt Hankins as starter at left corner with Riley Moss at right corner. The starting safeties are listed as Jack Koerner (free) and Dane Belton (strong).

The starting defensive line is listed across the front left end to right end as Chauncey Golston, Daviyon Nixon, Austin Schulte and Zach Van Valkenburg.

The punting position also has been considered up for grabs, and has 23-year-old true freshman Aussie Tory Taylor as the starter.

There are no true freshmen listed at any of the positions, other than Taylor.

