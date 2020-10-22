Fun Facts: Iowa-Purdue, Foo Fighters edition

It’s been quite a while since Iowa’s last football game. Has anything interesting happened in the world since our last batch of Hawkeye football Fun Facts? No. Good. No news is good news.

1. Iowa has won four of its last five games at Purdue, but the loss was its most recent visit, 38-36 in 2018.

2. The last time the Hawkeyes opened the season with a Big Ten game was 1980, a 16-7 win over Indiana.

3. Iowa has won its last six games when it was a road favorite.

4. Ross-Ade Stadium is on Stephen Beering Drive. Dr. Stephen Beering, Purdue’s president from 1983-2000, died in April at age 87. When asked once what he did for a living, Beering said, “I build people.” He was born in Berlin. is personal story was incredible, as you can read here. As you can tell from this story, his impact on Purdue was profound.

5. Last year, Purdue freshman wide receiver David Bell had 13 catches for 197 yards in the Boilermakers’ 26-20 loss at Iowa. That was the most receiving yards by a player in a game at Kinnick Stadium since Tulsa’s Dan Bitson had 235 in 1989. No Iowa player has ever had 13 catches in a game at Kinnick.

6. Boilermaker receiver Rondale Moore had six catches for just 31 yards in his lone game against Iowa, two years ago. He has averaged 100.9 yards per game in his other 16 appearances for Purdue. Moore and Bell are back-to-back Big Ten Freshmen of the Year.

7. Sophomore Hawkeye running back Tyler Goodson has touchdowns in his last four games. He was the first first-year freshman to lead Iowa in rushing yards (638) since Ladell Betts in 1998.

8. This is Iowa’s latest opening game since Oct. 24, 1891, when it beat Cornell College, 64-6. It’s Purdue’s latest opener since that same day in 1891 when it won 44-0 at Wabash.

9. Purdue has lost both its season-opener and Big Ten-opener in each of Jeff Brohm’s three seasons as its coach.

10. Iowa has more interceptions (53) than any FBS team since 2017, and has picks in its last seven games.

11. Kickers Keith Duncan of Iowa and J.D. Dellinger of Purdue are both from the Charlotte, N.C., area. Duncan attended Purdue camps. The two were a combined 6-of-6 in field goals during Iowa’s 26-20 win over the Boilermakers last year in Iowa City.

12. Many Iowa individual-bests have come at Purdue’s expense. Iowa’s longest rush is 96 yards, by Eddie Vincent against the Boilermakers in 1954. The 95-yard Brad Banks-to-Dallas Clark pass in 2002 against Purdue tied Iowa’s record, as did Adam Shada’s 98-yard interception return against the Boilermakers in 2006 and George Rice’s 100-yard kickoff return against Purdue in 1951. Iowa’s longest fumble return is 84 yards, by Dayton Perry in 1960 against, yes, Purdue.

13. Purdue has scored in double-digits in its last 23 games against Iowa, dating to 1990. The second-longest such current streak in a series against the Hawkeyes is Nebraska’s 12.

14. This game will be on Big Ten Network. Iowa has a 10-game winning streak on BTN going back to November 2016, and is 35-11 overall on the network.

15. Purdue defensive coordinator Bob Diaco and defensive back D.J. Johnson are both former Iowa players.

16. Brian Brohm is Purdue’s acting head coach for this game and co-offensive coordinator. He is the brother of the Boilermakers’ head coach and is 35. Brian Ferentz is Iowa’s offensive coordinator. He is the son of the Hawkeyes’ head coach and is 37.

17. Iowa and Purdue haven’t been in the same final national rankings of a season since 2003.

18. Purdue was the only team to beat Iowa twice in men’s basketball last season.

19. The Purdue Bell Tower is 25 years old. Other 25-year-olds include Patrick Mahomes, Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion.

20. A rectangular robot as tiny as a few human hairs can travel throughout a colon by doing back flips, Purdue University engineers have demonstrated in live animal models.