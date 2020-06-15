As Iowa parts ways with Chris Doyle, AD Gary Barta confident Kirk Ferentz can move forward

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa announced Monday what most everyone thought was inevitable. It and its football program are moving on from Chris Doyle.

The embattled strength and conditioning coach agreed to resign from his position after many current and former players brought allegations against him in the past two weeks of bullying and disparaging comments and actions, especially against African American players.

Doyle, 51, was the highest-paid strength and conditioning coach in the nation at $800,000 per season and had been with Kirk Ferentz his entire 21 years as Hawkeyes head coach. Doyle had been on paid administrative leave.

Part of the separation agreement between Doyle and the university is for Doyle to receive just over $1.1 million: payments of $556,249.50 on Aug. 1, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021. In return, the former coach has agreed not to potentially sue Iowa for wrongful termination.

“Iowa City has been home for our family for 21 years,” Doyle said in a statement. “I am grateful Iowa football provided an opportunity to work with incredible players, coaches, and support staff. I have worked diligently to make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes, support them as they speak out, and look forward to continued growth. I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The University and I have reached an agreement and it is time to move on from Iowa football. My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter.”

Athletics Director Gary Barta disclosed Monday at a lengthy and sometimes emotional press conference that the school has hired Husch Blackwell law firm in Kansas City, Mo., to conduct an independent review of the football program and alleged racial inequality in it. Barta said that review has begun and should be completed “in weeks, not months.”

He stressed he is not involved in the review, though assured everyone in UI athletics would cooperate. The review will be given directly to UI President Bruce Harreld.

“I came to the conclusion that a separation with Coach Doyle was a thoughtful and sensible thing to do,” Barta said. “Kirk and I talked, and we were both in full agreement that that was the case ... This was not a decision that I made lightly. It is just one piece of the plan that is going to be needed for us to move forward.”

Barta at times wept while talking about in-depth discussions he has had in the last two weeks with current and former players and others about racism and social injustice. He vowed his department would successfully address those issues, not only in football.

Barta said in early 2019 a diversity task force he created to review a school and nationwide trend of black student-athletes graduating at lower rates than their white peers gave him a report that included interviews with anonymous black student-athletes who brought up feelings of not being able to be themselves in team settings. Barta said he created multiple initiatives to address their concerns, including hiring former player Broderick Binns as interim director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

“The events of the past few weeks nationally, and then specifically the numerous comments that have been shared by former and current student-athletes in our football program have made it clear to me, and I’m sure others in our department, that the changes we had been making weren’t enough, and they weren’t happening fast enough,” he said.

Barta said he would wait until the independent review is completed before making judgment on other specific complaints on social media from former players against assistant coaches Brian Ferentz, Seth Wallace and Phil Parker. He expressed much confidence in Kirk Ferentz being able to lead the football program moving forward, despite the controversy.

“I have observed him over the last week and a half, and I know how this is impacting him, I know what he is trying to do to move forward, I know the difficult conversations he is having, his willingness to change,” Barta said. “He knows as the leader of the program, he’s responsible for everything that occurs in his program. How much he knew or didn’t know (prior) ... He and I have had several conversations about that, and I believe him that he didn’t know all of the things that he has heard. I am confident that what he did know is that there were areas we can get better and needed to improve on, and they weren’t enough, the things we were doing.”

Barta applauded the courage of former and current players in bringing forth their complaints. He mentioned an incredibly emotional and difficult meeting last Monday that involved himself, Kirk Ferentz, other coaches and players.

“One of the things I want to do that is really important to me is say I’m sorry to former student-athletes, coaching staff, current student-athletes, anybody that has had a negative experience with Iowa football,” Barta said. “When I say negative, it’s if you felt mistreated, misled, discriminated against, whatever the case. I truly am sorry. We want everybody who participates in our program to have a great experience academically, athletically and socially.”

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com