Watch live: Iowa AD Gary Barta press conference at 1 p.m.

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday, hours after it was announced that Iowa had reached “a separation agreement” with football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle. You can watch the press conference here.

Doyle was on administrative leave after 50-plus former Hawkeyes made allegations about a culture of racism and bullying in the Iowa football program. At least 20 of the comments centered on Doyle.