Body found in Cedar River near Palisades where boater went missing

59-year-old Ricky Veenstra was boating near spillway before he disappeared

Emergency personnel search the Cedar River below the dam at Palisades Kepler State Park for a man who witnesses said jumped off his rocking fishing boat after the boat got into the turbulent water below the dam at the park west of Mount Vernon, Iowa, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. The Mount Vernon Fire Department, Iowa DNR, the Lisbon Fire Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office were observed at the scene. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The body of the boater who went missing in the Cedar River on Sunday has been found, officials believe.

On Tuesday, the body of 59-year-old Ricky Veenstra was believed to be found in the river about 2 miles south of the Palisades Kepler State Park boat ramp, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Authorities had been searching for the Cedar Rapids man who went into the river from a boat just below the spillway and did not resurface, witnesses told officials.

Positive identification of the body has not been made, though authorities believe it is Veenstra. The body was taken to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy, according to the news release.

It is not clear whether Veenstra fell or jumped into the water.

Witnesses told officials they saw the man jump from his rocking fishing boat into the turbulent water below the dam Sunday morning. However, information from the sheriff’s office indicates the man fell from the boat.

The search by the sheriff’s office and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has ended, officials said. It was made difficult by fast moving water, the sheriff’s office said earlier in the week.

