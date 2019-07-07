BREAKING NEWS

Emergency rescuers searching for missing man who fell or jumped from boat at Palisades-Kepler State Park

Emergency personnel search the Cedar River below the dam at Palisades Kepler State Park for a man who witnesses said jumped off his rocking fishing boat after the boat got into the turbulent water below the dam at the park west of Mount Vernon, Iowa, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. The Mount Vernon Fire Department, Iowa DNR, the Lisbon Fire Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office were observed at the scene. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Emergency personnel search the Cedar River below the dam at Palisades Kepler State Park for a man who witnesses said jumped off his rocking fishing boat after the boat got into the turbulent water below the dam at the park west of Mount Vernon, Iowa, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. The Mount Vernon Fire Department, Iowa DNR, the Lisbon Fire Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office were observed at the scene. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

A boater at Palisades-Kepler State Park is missing after witnesses say they saw the man jump from his rocking fishing boat in turbulent water below the dam Sunday morning.

A Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release indicated that the man fell out of his boat, rather than jumping, at 10 a.m. Sunday. There were no other occupants in the boat.

In addition to Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, the Mount Vernon Fire Department, Lisbon Fire Department, Solon Fire Department, Iowa DNR and Lifeguard Air Ambulance were at the scene.

The Gazette

