Emergency rescuers searching for missing man who fell or jumped from boat at Palisades-Kepler State Park

A boater at Palisades-Kepler State Park is missing after witnesses say they saw the man jump from his rocking fishing boat in turbulent water below the dam Sunday morning.

A Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release indicated that the man fell out of his boat, rather than jumping, at 10 a.m. Sunday. There were no other occupants in the boat.

In addition to Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, the Mount Vernon Fire Department, Lisbon Fire Department, Solon Fire Department, Iowa DNR and Lifeguard Air Ambulance were at the scene.

