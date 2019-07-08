Public Safety

Missing boater believed to be 59-year-old Ricky Veenstra

Fast-moving water making search difficult, Linn County Sheriff's Office says

Boater missing at Palisades-Kepler State Park near Mount Vernon, Iowa, on July 7, 2019 (B.A. Morelli/The Gazette)
Boater missing at Palisades-Kepler State Park near Mount Vernon, Iowa, on July 7, 2019 (B.A. Morelli/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The boater who went missing Sunday at Palisades-Kepler State Park near Mount Vernon is believed to be Ricky Lee Veenstra, 59, of Cedar Rapids, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses reported Veenstra went into the Cedar River from a boat just below the spillway and did not resurface.

It is not clear whether Veenstra fell or jumped into the water.

Witnesses told officials they saw the man jump from his rocking fishing boat into the turbulent water below the dam Sunday morning. However, information from the sheriff’s office indicates the man fell from the boat.

The sheriff’s office and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are continuing to search the area where Veenstra was last seen, but the “fast-moving water in that area is making the search very difficult,” the sheriff’s office said.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Video shows violent family brawl at Disneyland as stunned bystanders try to intervene

FBI, ICE use driver's license photos without owners' knowledge or consent

ATV driver in Linn County charged with OWI after passenger taken to hospital Saturday night

Rescuers search for boater missing at Palisades-Kepler park; Man jumped or fell from boat

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cost of things: More water rate increases on tap for Iowans

What we know so far about the United Technologies-Raytheon merger

Eric Gjerde ready to run again in Iowa House 67

Wholesome letters offer contrast to nasty politics

Precautions help Eastern Iowa gymnastics programs outlast USA Gymnastics scandal

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.