Public Safety

Wrong-way driver in fatal I-380 wreck is also a murder suspect in Illinois

Crash scene on northbound Interstate 380 near 7th Street NE in Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning, March 7, 2021. (Cedar
Crash scene on northbound Interstate 380 near 7th Street NE in Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning, March 7, 2021. (Cedar Rapids Police Department photo)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The driver who was going the wrong way Sunday on Interstate 380 North, causing a fatal crash, is also the defendant in a 2017 murder case in Winnebago County, Illinois.

According to the Winnebago County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, Tyler S. Lee, 34, is charged with first-degree murder and 11 other offenses stemming from a fatal shooting that occurred in Loves Park, a small city about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

The Rockford Register Star reported that Loves Park officers responded about 4 a.m. on May 20, 2017, to a shooting, where they found 38-year-old Christopher Peters had been fatally shot.

Police said Lee and Peters were involved in an altercation when the shooting occurred.

Lee was arrested later that same day when police raided his residence and confiscated quantities of cocaine and marijuana, as well as marijuana plants.

Court records show Lee was charged in connection with the drugs, but the homicide-related charges came later.

The circuit court clerk’s office said a bill of indictment charging Lee with murder was filed on Nov. 1, 2017, and his bond was set at $1 million.

He was later released when $100,000 — or 10 percent — of his bond was posted, the clerk’s office said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

It is not yet known if Lee will face charges in Linn County for his involvement in the wreck Sunday that killed one and injured two others.

Police said Lee was driving the wrong way on Interstate 380 North near the Seventh Street NE exit, when his Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet Suburban, killing the front-seat passenger, 23-year-old David Phuong Nguyen, of Cedar Rapids, and seriously injuring the driver, Rylee Brooke Wallingford, 20, also of Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids police did not comment on the case in Illinois, but said accident reconstruction specialists are investigating the fatal wreck. Once concluded, the findings will be submitted to the Linn County Attorney’s Office for review.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 15 years for domestic assault

Police ID 23-year-old Cedar Rapids man as fatal I-380 crash victim

Iowa reporter faces trial in case seen as attack on press rights

Third man arrested in connection with Iowa City landlord's plot to remove tenant

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Starting March 14, COVID-19 vaccines to go to Linn County residents with medical conditions

Rural Iowa counties hit hardest in COVID-19's first year

Former Rockwell Collins President Kelly Ortberg retires from Raytheon Technologies

When can you get a COVID vaccine in Iowa? Check this chart to find out

What the CDC says you can do now that you're vaccinated

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.