1 killed, 3 injured in overnight crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids

Crash scene on northbound Interstate 380 near 7th Street NE in Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning, March 7, 2021. (Cedar
Crash scene on northbound Interstate 380 near 7th Street NE in Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning, March 7, 2021. (Cedar Rapids Police Department photo)
The Gazette

One SUV passenger was killed in a crash early Sunday morning and three people were injured when a truck struck an SUV on northbound Interstate 380, Cedar Rapids police said.

At about 2:05 a.m., officers came upon the crash scene on the Interstate near Seventh Street NE. They found an SUV with four inside had been hit by the truck, according to a news release. The driver of the truck was the only occupant of that vehicle.

The SUV passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and two others in the SUV were taken to hospitals with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver also was taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said there is an ongoing investigation and the names of the crash victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.

