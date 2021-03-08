Police ID 23-year-old Cedar Rapids man as fatal I-380 crash victim

Police have identified the driver who died Sunday in a vehicle collision on Interstate 380 North as 23-year-old David Phuong Nguyen, of Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were responding to another incident when they came upon the wreck near the Seventh Street NE exit.

Police said a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban K1500, which was carrying four occupants, had been struck by 2019 Ford F-150 carrying one occupant.

Through their investigation, police said it was determined that the driver of the F-150 — identified as Tyler S. Lee, 34, of Rockton, Illinois — was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-380 when the truck collided with the Suburban — driven by Rylee Brooke Wallingford, 20, of Cedar Rapids.

Police said the crash caused significant intrusion into the passenger compartments of both vehicles.

Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wallingford was seriously injured in the crash. She remains hospitalized at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Police said one of the back seat passengers in the suburban was ambulatory at the scene then later taken to a hospital by private vehicle.

The two back seat passengers were identified as Benjamin Phillip Brecht, 23, of Cedar Rapids, and Skyler McDowell, 22, of Cedar Rapids.

Lee was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

