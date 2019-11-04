Police arrest suspect in Saturday's fatal Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in Cedar Rapids over the weekend.

Officers called to a home in the 900 block of 38th Street SE early Saturday morning found the wounded man, who later died at a hospital. He’s been identified as 31-year-old Wayne Jones, who lived in Cedar Rapids.

Police say officers arrested the suspect around 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the Hy-Vee parking lot at 4035 Mount Vernon Road SE. Police say 36-year-old Jermaine Walker is charged with first-degree murder, going armed with intent, intimidation with a weapon and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Linn County court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.