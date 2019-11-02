Public Safety

Early morning gunshots in Cedar Rapids leave a man with life-threatening injuries

The Gazette

The Cedar Rapids Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 932 38th Street SE at 5:43 a.m. Saturday morning, November 2. According to a report from CRPD, officers arrived on the scene to find a 31 year-old man in the residence with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical care was administered on site until an ambulance arrived to transport the man to a local hospital.

The report states the man appears to have been targeted and an active investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, you're encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. You can continue to trade information with an investigator. Text STOP to opt out at any time.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Anamosa State Penitentiary names new warden

Marion man sentenced to 18 months for embezzling $124,525 from homeowners association

Cedar Rapids police looking for man, woman suspected in jewelry theft

Third man indicted in Chris Bagley murder arrested

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Investor buys Coralville mobile home park, will raise rent 11 percent

Ban daylight saving time? Many sleep scientists say yes - for our health

General Mills union could call for strike next week in Cedar Rapids

A privatization smoke screen at the University of Iowa

Thousands hear messages of hope, calls to action from Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa

Trending