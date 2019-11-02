Early morning gunshots in Cedar Rapids leave a man with life-threatening injuries

The Cedar Rapids Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 932 38th Street SE at 5:43 a.m. Saturday morning, November 2. According to a report from CRPD, officers arrived on the scene to find a 31 year-old man in the residence with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical care was administered on site until an ambulance arrived to transport the man to a local hospital.

The report states the man appears to have been targeted and an active investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, you're encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. You can continue to trade information with an investigator. Text STOP to opt out at any time.