Missing Washington County kayaker identified; search resumed

Kayaker missing on the Skunk River near 3180 Highway 1, Brighton, on June 30, 2019 (Google maps image)

BRIGHTON — Washington County authorities have identified the kayaker who went missing Saturday night.

David A. Woodson, 52, of Brighton, was last seen around 6:50 p.m. June 29 when his kayak flipped while he was on the Skunk River. A friend kayaking with Woodson called Washington County Communications Center to report him missing.

Numerous agencies responded and attempted to locate Woodson Saturday night, but were unable to do so. The search resumed Sunday, but Woodson was not located.

Authorities resumed the search for Woodson Monday morning.

