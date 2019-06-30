Public Safety

Kayaker missing in Washington County since Saturday

Kayaker missing on the Skunk River near 3180 Highway 1, Brighton, on June 29, 2019 (Google maps image)
BRIGHTON — Washington County authorities are searching for a missing kayaker.

According to information from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, the Washington County Communications Center received a 911 call about a person who had gone missing while kayaking in the Skunk River in the 3100 block of Highway 1. The caller reported their friend had flipped their kayak and could not be found.

Numerous agencies responded and attempted to locate the kayaker Saturday night, but were unable to do so. The search was called off for the evening and resumed Sunday morning.

