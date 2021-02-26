Public Safety

Man who barricaded in North Liberty business shot at police 6 times, complaints show

Jason R. Brazao of Maryland barricaded himself inside a North Liberty business after shooting at police during a foot chase, complaints show.

NORTH LIBERTY — A Maryland man who barricaded himself inside a North Liberty business is accused of shooting at police.

According to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and North Liberty police criminal complaints, around 3:37 p.m. Thursday, Jason R. Brazao, 38, was on Coral Ridge Avenue in Coralville driving a van that was being sought in a suspected crime.

Deputies attempted to stop Brazao, who instead fled for several miles, authorities said.

The vehicle pursuit ended on Stewart Street in North Liberty, police said, and Brazao ran from the vehicle. During the foot chase, he fired at officers six times with a 9 mm handgun, police said.

Police said Brazao took refuge inside a building in the 300 block of Cherry Street. The City of North Liberty evacuated nearby businesses and ordered residents to stay in their homes with doors locked. The business Brazao hid in is not named, but police said he consumed “adult beverages” that belonged to the business during the standoff.

North Liberty officials announced at 6:30 p.m. Thursday that the incident had been “peacefully resolved.” Brazao was arrested and faces charges of second-degree burglary, assault on police officers with a weapon, interference with official acts with a weapon, carrying weapons and eluding.

Details were not available about the suspected crime that the van was being sought in connection with when police first began pursuing Brazao.

