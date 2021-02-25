North Liberty police responding to potential standoff

NORTH LIBERTY — Some North Liberty businesses have been evacuated and residents have been warned to remain in doors as North Liberty police respond to a potential standoff.

According to a city news release, North Liberty police officers were called to help locate a man reported to have weapons Thursday afternoon. A pursuit ensued, devices were used to stop the vehicle and the man fled on foot, the city said. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported hearing shots fired.

The city said the man is now believed to be barricaded inside a building in the 300 block of Cherry Street. Officers have set up a perimeter, area businesses have been evacuated and residents inside the area have been asked to remain inside with doors locked.

The man has been described as around 40 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds with facial hair and wearing a blue rain coat, yellow pants and a white hard hat.

No injuries have been reported, the city said. The public is asked to avoid the area.

