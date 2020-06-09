Public Safety

Johnson County Sheriff's Office identifies woman pulled from Lake Macbride

A Johnson County squad car. (file photo)
SOLON — The sheriff’s office has identified the woman pulled from Lake Macbride on Monday.

Authorities said Makeda Scott, 21, of Iowa City, was in the lake near a watercraft around 5:31 p.m. Sunday when she went under the water and never resurfaced. The sheriff’s office responded and searched for Scott until 9 p.m. Sunday, but were unsuccessful.

Scott’s body was recovered around noon on Monday. Her death remains under investigation and an autopsy is pending, the sheriff’s office said.

