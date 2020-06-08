Public Safety

Body pulled from Lake Macbride after drowning investigation

Police lights
SOLON — A body was recovered Monday from Lake Macbride.

Johnson County deputies responded to Lake Macbride State Park around 5:31 p.m. Sunday for a possible drowning after callers reported that a person in the water near a watercraft never resurfaced, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities searched unsuccessfully for the person until 9 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said the search resumed at 8:30 a.m. Monday, and a body was recovered at 12:10 p.m.

The victim, whose identity was being withheld until family could be notified, was turned over to the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The death remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

